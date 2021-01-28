FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
ACC Releases 2021 Boston College Schedule

See who the Eagles are playing and when.
Author:
Publish date:

The ACC released their 2021 football schedule on Thursday morning. On the ACC Network show Packer and Durham, the conference announced the schedule for all member teams. Boston College learned their schedule as well. We also included Boston College's known out of conference games and the dates, as these are all public knowledge at this point.

9/4 Colgate
9/11 UMass Minutemen (at Gillette)
9/18 @Temple Owls
9/25 Missouri Tigers
10/2 @Clemson Tigers
10/9 Open Date
10/16 NC State Wolfpack
10/23 @ Louisville Cardinals
10/30 @ Syracuse Orange
11/5 Virginia Tech Hokies (Friday Nite)
11/13 @Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
11/20 Florida State Seminoles
11/27 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The big news here is the the Eagles get Clemson early in the season, opening ACC play against the reigning ACC Champions. Getting Dabo Swinney's squad early could be an advantage as they could still be breaking in new starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Then again, as we saw last year, Uiagalelei could already be one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and not need the breaking in. 

Boston College also has their Friday night game on the schedule, and it will be against Virginia Tech. BC last played VT at home on a Friday night in 2017, a game Boston College lost. The Eagles also have three home games in November, something that has rarely happened since joining the ACC.  We also get their final out of conference game as Colgate will open the season in Chestnut Hill.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will break down the schedule further with full analysis as the day progresses. 

