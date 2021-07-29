Various Over/Under Odds Released for 2021 BC Football

A look at some of the various bets you can make on Boston College football

College football is right around the corner and the betting services are coming out with new odds every day. This week the site www.sportsbettingdime.com released their over/unders for every Power Five team in the nation.

Included in their odds were prop bets for Boston College. They had over/unders for win totals, Travis Levy, Zay Flowers and Phil Jurkovec. Below are their odds.

BOSTON COLLEGE

Over/Under Wins: 7.0

Odds to Win the Conference: +11000

Odds to play in the ACC Championship game: +4500

Heisman odds for Zay Flowers: +37500

Travis Levy Over/Under Rushing Yards: 625.5

Zay Flowers Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,123.5

Phil Jurkovec Over/Under Passing Yards: 3,385.5

Phil Jurkovec Over/Under Passing TDs: 23.5

Boston College football went 6-5 in their first season under new head coach Jeff Hafley. They open their season up against Colgate on September 4th. For references in 10 games last year Phil Jurkovec threw for just over 2500 yards and 17 touchdowns, Flowers had just short of 900 yards receiving in 11 games.

