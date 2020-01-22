What Will Boston College's 2020 Schedule Look Like?

Boston College and the rest of the ACC will find out their 2020 schedule when the conference officially announces the schedule. The conference will announce the entire 2020 slate Wednesday on the “Packer and Durham” show at 9 a.m. on the ACC Network.

The Eagles already know who they will play and where, but they will find out where those games fall on the schedule. Here is a review of who BC plays and where:

Home Conference Games: Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina

Away Conference Games: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State

BC's non conference schedule looks like the following: Holy Cross (September 5), Ohio (September 12), at Kansas (September 19), and Purdue (September 26).

There will only be one off week in 2020, and if Boston College can make it, the ACC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Non Conference Starts The Season

Boston College will start the season with all four of their non conference opponents. Ironically enough the four opponents progress in difficulty each week. Holy Cross will be a tune up game that will allow Jeff Hafley to empty his bench, while Purdue will bring former All American Rondale Moore to the Heights as he tries to repeat his stellar 2018 season.

Who Will Boston College play on a Friday?

Every year the Eagles will have had weekday night game, with the last three years including NIU/FSU (2017), Miami & Wake Forest (2018), and Kansas last season. Also all three seasons have included a home game on a Friday night. I doubt that the conference would throw Clemson in a less than ideal slot against BC, so that leaves Syracuse/UNC/Louisville. Syracuse probably will be slotted later in the year, and is technically a rivalry game, so it probably won't be that game either. My guess? UNC.

Where does Clemson fall on the schedule?

Boston College starts the season off with four straight non-conference games and Clemson ends the season with three out of conference games. That means that the two will face off in October. Will BC get them earlier or later in the month?

Where does the open week fall?

Because BC has the first four weeks already scheduled the first open week the Eagles could land is October 3rd. Week 5 isn't the worst, but any time in mid to late October would be ideal. Getting his players rested and healthy anywhere around the middle of the schedule would be the best option for the Eagles.