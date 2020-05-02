Boston College All Quarter Century Team: The Defensive Tackles

Last week BC Bulletin completed our offensive players that were named to our Boston College Quarter Century Team. Players such as Matt Ryan, William Green, and Chris Lindstrom highlighted the list. Starting today, we will begin to explore the defense, which has produced some high level talent over the past twenty five years.

To begin the defense, let's explore the defensive line. This weekend we will pick two defensive tackles, tomorrow we will explore two defensive ends.

Chris Hovan | 1995-1999

To find one of BC's most dominant defensive players, you have to go back in time almost twenty five years. Hovan, a three time All Big East Conference selection, was arguably one of the best defensive tackle Boston College has ever had. He had eleven sacks his senior year, good for 6th all time in a single season. In terms of career sacks, Hovan was only behind Mike Mamula at the time of his graduation. A big, fierce and physical inside presence, Hovan's senior year was a memorable one in the Boston College record books. He was an All American, Lombardi Award finalist given to the best player in college football.

Hovan went on to a have a ten year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams.

BJ Raji | 2004-2008

An absolute force on the inside, Raji may go down as the best interior lineman in modern Boston College history. The New York native came to BC in 2004 and found his way into the starting lineup his true freshman year, rotating with senior Tim Bulman. His sophomore year, Raji became the everyday starter at defensive tackle and he produced immediately. Raji finished the year with 27 tackles (20 solos), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup. Raji's junior year is when he really exploded as a player, being named second team All ACC after racking up 16.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four pass breakups.

In one of the biggest "what if" moments, BJ Raji missed the historic 2007 season after he was found academically ineligible. Many wonder what the 2007 team would have looked like if Raji was able to play. Raji returned for his senior on a stacked defense that led the Eagles back to the ACC Championship. He was named first team ACC in his final season with the Eagles.

Raji also had one of the greatest hits in recent history against Notre Dame

Honorable Mention: Ron Brace,

