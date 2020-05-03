Boston College Quarter Century Team: Defensive Ends

Last week, BC Bulletin completed our list of offensive players that were named to our Boston College Quarter Century Team. Players such as Matt Ryan, William Green, and Chris Lindstrom highlighted that group. Yesterday, we began to explore the defense, which has produced some high level talent over the past twenty five years.

On Saturday we started with the defensive tackles, today here are our selections for defensive ends.

Mathias Kiwanuka | 2001-2005

One of the elite pass rushers in Boston College history, Kiwanuka led some truly great Eagles defenses. Kiwanuka, who proudly loved his Ugandan ancestry, had a grandfather was the first prime minister his country before he was assassinated by Idi Amin. He came to BC in 2001 after graduating from Cathedral in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After redshirting his first season on campus, Kiwanuka started to make his mark on the defense. After seeing more game time, he had his big moment when he scored on a 49 yard fumble return touchdown against Rutgers in the regular season finale.

As a sophomore, Kiwanuka exploded on to the scene. He record a Big East best 11.5 sacks on 24 quarterback hurries and was given All Big East honors. As a junior, Kiwanuka matched his sophomore sack numbers, along with two interceptions and 24.5 tackles for loss. Kiwanuka was named Big East Player of the Year for his efforts.

In his final season with the Eagles, Kiwanuka again was productive with 9.5 sacks, but had to miss most of the UVA game after a cheap shot by Hoos offensive lineman Brad Butler. Kiwanuka responded by throwing a punch, and was ejected. Kiwanuka finished his illustrious BC career with the all time leader in sacks for a career (34.5), 4th in sacks in a season with 11.5 which he did twice, and most sacks in a game with 3.5 against Temple. Kiwanuka went on to become part of a fearsome New York Giants defense that won two Super Bowls.

Harold Landry | 2014-2017

One of the highest ranked recruits during Steve Addazio's tenure, Landry came in with high expectations placed on him. And by his junior year, he didn't disappoint. The North Carolina native played his freshman year, but was only in six games where he made ten tackles. But his sophomore year was where Landry began to show what he was capable of doing. While not yet flashing the true potential of his pass rushing abilities, Landry still made 16.5 tackles for loss, with 3.5 sacks.

His junior year was one of the greatest pass rushing exhibitions in Boston College history. Landry was explosive, could bend on the edge and get past almost any offensive linemen on way to a BC single season record 16.5 sacks. His play earned him second team All American selections, and he was first team All ACC by the AP and Phil Steele.

Unfortunately for Landry, his senior season was a bit of a disappointment. The dynamic pass rusher battled injuries for most of the season, and only appeared in eight games. Because of this injury his draft stock fell into the second round, where he was selected b the Tennessee Titans. But Landry has turned his career around, and has become one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL.

Honorable Mentions: Zach Allen, Kasim Edebali