BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Quarter Century Team: Defensive Ends

A.J. Black

Last week, BC Bulletin completed our list of offensive players that were named to our Boston College Quarter Century Team. Players such as Matt Ryan, William Green, and Chris Lindstrom highlighted that group. Yesterday, we began to explore the defense, which has produced some high level talent over the past twenty five years.

On Saturday we started with the defensive tackles, today here are our selections for defensive ends. 

Mathias Kiwanuka | 2001-2005

One of the elite pass rushers in Boston College history, Kiwanuka led some truly great Eagles defenses. Kiwanuka, who proudly loved his Ugandan ancestry, had a grandfather was the first prime minister his country before he was assassinated by Idi Amin. He came to BC in 2001 after graduating from Cathedral in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

After redshirting his first season on campus, Kiwanuka started to make his mark on the defense. After seeing more game time, he had his big moment when he scored on a 49 yard fumble return touchdown against Rutgers in the regular season finale. 

As a sophomore, Kiwanuka exploded on to the scene. He record a Big East best 11.5 sacks on 24 quarterback hurries and was given All Big East honors. As a junior, Kiwanuka matched his sophomore sack numbers, along with two interceptions and 24.5 tackles for loss. Kiwanuka was named Big East Player of the Year for his efforts. 

Check out the video on Weplayed! 

In his final season with the Eagles, Kiwanuka again was productive with 9.5 sacks, but had to miss most of the UVA game after a cheap shot by Hoos offensive lineman Brad Butler. Kiwanuka responded by throwing a punch, and was ejected. Kiwanuka finished his illustrious BC career with the all time leader in sacks for a career (34.5), 4th in sacks in a season with 11.5 which he did twice, and most sacks in a game with 3.5 against Temple. Kiwanuka went on to become part of a fearsome New York Giants defense that won two Super Bowls. 

Harold Landry | 2014-2017

One of the highest ranked recruits during Steve Addazio's tenure, Landry came in with high expectations placed on him. And by his junior year, he didn't disappoint. The North Carolina native played his freshman year, but was only in six games where he made ten tackles. But his sophomore year was where Landry began to show what he was capable of doing. While not yet flashing the true potential of his pass rushing abilities, Landry still made 16.5 tackles for loss, with 3.5 sacks. 

His junior year was one of the greatest pass rushing exhibitions in Boston College history. Landry was explosive, could bend on the edge and get past almost any offensive linemen on way to a BC single season record 16.5 sacks. His play earned him second team All American selections, and he was first team All ACC by the AP and Phil Steele. 

Unfortunately for Landry, his senior season was a bit of a disappointment. The dynamic pass rusher battled injuries for most of the season, and only appeared in eight games. Because of this injury his draft stock fell into the second round, where he was selected b the Tennessee Titans. But Landry has turned his career around, and has become one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL. 

Honorable Mentions: Zach Allen, Kasim Edebali

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Defensive Lineman Andre Porter

Boston College landed their second commitment of the week, as Washington DC defensive lineman Andre Porter pledged to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Boston College All Quarter Century Team: The Defensive Tackles

Two big defensive tackles that were big contributors to the Eagles, here are our two top defensive tackles from the past twenty five years.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Jeff Hafley Continues To Get Team Ready Even With Challenges of Coaching Remotely.

New head coach Jeff Hafley continues to get his team ready for the upcoming season, but talks about some of the challenges he has faced.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

2021 DB Jalen Cheek Commits To Boston College

Boston College lands 2021 defensive back Jalen Cheek who chooses the Eagles over West Virginia and Pittsburgh

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

NFL Draft 2020: Night Two Live Blog

On to Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and we will be here to talk about every pick.

A.J. Black

by

SI Draft Tracker

2022 DL Kaleb Artis "Thankful And Blessed" By Boston College Offer

The Eagles have offered Kaleb Artis, a defensive lineman out of Queens NY.

A.J. Black

Analyzing The BC Men's Basketball Scholarship Situation

We look at Boston College's scholarship situation over the next four years to see where the team sits.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

NCAA Directors Decision To Delay Vote On Transfer Waiver Could Be A Blow To BC's Season

With the decision to delay the vote on transfer waivers, the NCAA has made BC reliant on a waiver request. And we have see how inconsistently those are awarded.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

NFL Draft Live Blog: Night One

Stop by and leave your thoughts on round one of the NFL Draft

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

New Jersey Defensive Back Jalen Cheek Breaks Down His Top Three

Jalen Cheek has Boston College, West Virginia and Pittsburgh in his top three, and will be deciding on Friday. We talked to him about his decision.

A.J. Black