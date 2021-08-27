August 27, 2021
Boston College To Require Proof of Vaccination for Fans

Eagles join a handful of other schools who have implemented similar measures.
Author:

Boston College announced today that fans attending football games will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours. (Per Pete Thame and Barrett Sallee)

Boston College joins a slew of other schools who have announced similar measures. LSU and Oregon both announced that fans will have to be vaccinated or show a negative test as well. 

We have an obligation to do all that we can to help mitigate the spread of the deadly virus and to protect not only our Boston College supporters but also our entire campus community who are doing their part to help keep themselves—and all of us—safe by becoming fully vaccinated,” said Director of Athletics Pat Kraft in a press release. “We recognize that many in our BC family are already vaccinated and that those who are not, may be inconvenienced by the testing requirement for entry, but this decision is made in the collective best interests of our community, and the community around us.”

The Eagles are one of multiple teams in the country that required all students, and staff to be vaccinated this year. That included football staff and players. Because of this measure one player did decide to transfer back in the early summer. 

Boston College opens the season at home against Colgate on September 4th, and for those concerned about the timing of getting into events, BC has plans as well

Boston College is currently working with a national vendor to procure a mobile app that will allow guests at athletics events and guests at certain University gatherings to upload their COVID-19 vaccination cards or negative COVID-19 PCR tests via their smartphones. The app will then provide a QR code that will allow ease of entrance into University venues. It is anticipated that the app will be available prior to the BC-Missouri home football game on September 25, and at major events, such as Pops on the Heights, during Family Weekend, September 24-26.

