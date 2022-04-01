Skip to main content

Boston College Announces Date of 2022 Red Bandana Game

Eagles will honor the 9/11 hero Welles Crowther against Clemson

Boston College announced the date of the upcoming Red Bandana game for the 2022 season. The Eagles will wear special "Red Bandana" uniforms, and honor the memory of 9/11 hero Welles Crowther on October 8th against the Clemson Tigers at Alumni Stadium. 

red-bandana-uniforms-bc-1631355038

Adidas brought new uniforms in 2021 that Boston College wore twice on the season

A BC alumni, Crowther lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. Though he lost his life, he was remembered as the man in the "red bandana," which Crowther used to help him breathe in the smoke. In the end he saved 18 people from the tower before losing his life as the towers collapsed. The Eagles have honored him yearly with this game, which features video packages and special guests. 

Last season the Eagles wore the special Red Bandana uniforms twice. The first game was on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 against UMass on the road. Then the Eagles held their annual game later in the season against Virginia Tech. Boston College won both of those games. 

BostonCollegeSchedule2022

2022 Home Schedule (Via BCEagles.com)

In addition to the Red Bandana game, Boston College will have a "Healthcare Heroes Day" on 9/3 in the season opener against Rutgers, a Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day on 9/17 against Maine, Family Weekend on 10/1 against Louisville, Military Appreciation Day against Duke on 11/4, and High School and Senior Day on 11/26 against Syracuse. 

