Report: Anthony Brown to Transfer to Oregon

Former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown has found a new home, and according to Pete Thamel it is with the Oregon Ducks.

Brown got to this point by announcing that he would be transferring after the 2019 season ended. He made this decision between the firing of Steve Addazio and hiring of Jeff Hafley.

The senior was the starter for the Eagles over the past three seasons, two of which ended with leg injuries. This year he suffered a non contact injury against Louisville that ended up being a knee injury, one that was eerily similar to the injury he suffered in 2017. During his time at Boston College he threw for 4,738 yards and 40 touchdowns.

He was a polarizing player because at times he made great throws but other times really struggled especially with some of the short and intermediate throws. He also was mobile, at times, more so when he was healthy and ran the ball effectively. Arguably his best game as an Eagles came against Wake Forest in 2018 when he was electric throwing for 304 yards and a career best five touchdowns as the Eagles won 41-34.

Brown will be replaced at Boston College by Phil Jurkovec, who transferred to the program this winter. Boston College also currently has Dennis Grosel, Matt Valecce and Sam Johnson IV in their quarterback room. They added Matthew Rueve of St. Xavier in Ohio as a recruit in January as well.

Playing in Oregon will allow Anthony Brown to compete for the starting job after Justin Herbert left for the NFL Draft.

