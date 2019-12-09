Quarterback Anthony Brown Enters Transfer Portal

When a coaching change happens at a college program, players and recruits are bound to transfer or leave. Sometimes it may be more periphery players or players who haven't had a chance to play like Aaron Gethers and Evan Stewart who entered the transfer portal last week. Or it could be major players in the program, like starting quarterback Anthony Brown, who entered the transfer portal today.

Brown has been a starter for the Eagles the past three seasons, two of which ended with injuries. During his time at Boston College he threw for 4,738 yards and 40 touchdowns. He was a polarizing player because at times he made great throws but other times really struggled especially with some of the short and intermediate throws. He also was mobile, at times, more so when he was healthy and ran the ball effectively. Arguably his best game as an Eagles came against Wake Forest in 2018 when he was electric throwing for 304 yards and a career best five touchdowns as the Eagles won 41-34.

This season looked to be his break out year, but he was knocked out for the season after a non contact injury against Louisville. He currently is in the Top 3 in most passing statistics for the Eagles, and probably would break a lot of those records if he returned to the Heights in 2020.

Again this is just Brown entering the transfer portal, meaning he could transfer or he could just be testing out the waters to see what works best for him moving forward. He could still return to Boston College, similiar to the Artur Sitkowski at Rutgers who entered the portal and returned after the Scarlet Knights hired Greg Schiano.

We will keep you up to date on any news as it breaks.