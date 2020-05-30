BCBulletin
Boston College Athletes and Coaches React to Death of George Floyd and Aftermath

A.J. Black

Protests and riots have erupted all over the country in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man being arrested by white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

This along with a series of other events have brought the topic of race relations to the forefront of discussions all across America. The emotions have been raw, but for many this has been an important moment that they feel needs to be addressed. This has also been the case with Boston College, the coaches and their athletes. Many of whom have gone on social media to have their voices heard. 

Here is a sampling of what they had to say

Boston College Football Coach Jeff Hafley

Former Boston College basketball player and current LA Laker Jared Dudley

Former Boston College basketball player Jerome Robinson and current NBA player retweeted a series of tweets including this:

Boston College defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu

Boston College defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim

Women's basketball coach Joanna McNamee retweeted this:

Former women's basketball player Carolyn Swords retweeted this:

Former Boston College safety Justin Simmons

Director of Player Personnel Football Joe Sullivan

Former Boston College offensive coordinator and current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

Former Boston College, and current Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Special Eagle prayers for his family.

