Birmingham Bowl Prep: Getting To Know The Cincinnati Bearcats

Boston College is set to face off with the AAC runner up Cincinnati Bearcats on January 2nd. This is the 8th matchup between the two schools, with BC holding a series edge of 4-3, but UC won the last game in 1997 24-6 defeating Tom O'Brien and the Eagles.

The Game

Birmingham Bowl

Location: Legion Field, Birmingham Alabama

Fun Fact About Location: Last game Boston College played at Legion was in 1984 when Doug Flutie led the Eagles past #9 Alabama.

Date: January 2, 2020

Time: 3pm

TV: ESPN

Spread: Cincinnati (-7)

2019 Cincinnati Bearcats Overview

Record: 10-3

Record vs. Top 25: 0-3





The Coach

Luke Fickell: 25-13 (15-9 in AAC)

Experience: Various position coaching positions, and co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State (2002-2016), head coach Cincinnati (2016-present).



In his three years at Cincy, Fickell has brought the Bearcats from a losing record to runner up in the conference. Fickell is a defensive minded coach, who will bring a solid but not spectacular defense against BC. His Bearcats rank 50th against the run, which of course is Boston College's bread and butter.

As noted here, his name has been linked to the Boston College coaching search, which adds an interesting twist to this game.

All Conference Players

First Team (7): Josiah Deguara (TE), Morgan James (OG), Elijah Ponder (DT), Bryan Wright (LB), Perry Young (LB), Ahmad Gardner (CB), Darrick Forrest (S)

Second Team: Michael Warren (RB), James Smith (P)

Honorable Mention: Sam Crosa (K), Ja'von Hicks (S)

Old Friends In The Game: Former Boston College 4* LB Ethan Tucky is now a DL for the Bearcats. Transferred to Cincy after his freshman year at Chestnut Hill.

Game Results

8/28 - UCLA - 24-14 (W)

9/7- Ohio State - 42-0 (L)

9/14- Miami (OH) 35-13 (W)

9/28- Marshall 52-14 (W)

10/4 UCF 27-24 (W)

10/12 Houston 38-23 (W)

10/19 Tulsa 24-13 (W)

11/2 East Carolina 46-42 (W)

11/9 UConn 48-3 (W)

11/16 USF 20-17 (W)

11/23 Temple 15-13 (W)

11/29 Memphis 34-24 (L)

AAC Championship Memphis 29-24 (L)





Statistical Leaders

Passing

Desmond Ridder- 165- 301, 2069 yards, 17 touchdowns 9 interceptions.

Rushing

Michael Warren- 240 rushes for 1160 yards, 4.83 average, 14 touchdowns

Desmond Ridder- 123 rushes for 545 yards, 4.43 average, 2 touchdowns

Receiving

Alec Pierce- 34 receptions 621 yards, two touchdowns

Josaiah Deguara- 36 receptions, 492 yards, seven touchdowns

Rashad Medaris- 25 receptions, 354 yards, two touchdowns

Tackles

Darrick Forrest: 104

Bryan Wright: 94

Perry Young: 77



Sacks

Michael Pitts: 5.5

Myjai Sanders: 4.0





Interceptions

Ja'von Hicks: 5

Ahmad Gardner: 3

