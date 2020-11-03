SI.com
BCBulletin
Bowl Projections: Post Week 9

A.J. Black

Bowl projections are just that an educated guess, but they are certainly interesting to look at and see where different sites have Boston College bowling. Now sitting at 4-3 and their toughest game behind them, it looks all but certain that the Eagles will be bowling this season. Here are some of the projections from around the internet

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Northwestern

Mark Schlabach- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue

Analysis: Lots of interesting subplots here. Of course this is a bowl game that Steve Addazio lost both games against. On top of that these are two programs BC has played in the past decade, and the Eagles went 0-3 against them. Finally, Northwestern new OC is BC's former coach Mike Bajakian. But on the negative side, cold game, and last time the Eagles played their it was like playing on ice.

CBS and 247 Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Washington

Analysis: Same as last week. This is what we said about it in our previous recap. "A bowl game that has eluded Boston College, but one that has been pretty attractive in term's of relative prestige and solid opponent. Washington is a perennial Top 25 team, and this would be a great way to end the season. "

Sporting News and College Football News

Military Bowl vs. Navy

Analysis: Playing against a service academy is always a positive and a good tough experience. But going to Maryland in December is not necessarily the most attractive location for the Eagles .

Where would you like to see the Eagles land during bowl season this year? Leave your comments below!

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

A resurgent Northwestern team would be fine, a pretty good Purdue team won’t be bad as a revenge game, but I still like the Sun Bowl against a Washington team that while not at their peak is decent. I think we can definitely beat Washington, Purdue scares me the most as they have the most speed.

Navy is just terrible and doesn’t deserve an invite.

Edmonds Forever
Edmonds Forever

Of those three, I’ll take the Sun Bowl gladly.

