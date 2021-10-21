    • October 21, 2021
    Boston College Bowl Projections: October 21, 2021

    A look at the bowl projections for the Boston College Eagles. Who are they projected to play and where?
    We are now halfway through the 2021 season, and Boston College sits at 4-2, and positioned to hopefully get to a bowl this year. The various prognosticators have begun to create their bowl projections, and here is where and what opponent they predict for the Eagles. 

    These are always just a guess, but it's always entertaining to see where other sites and publications have the Eagles going. 

    Yahoo Sports

    Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota

    The Eagles have played in two Pinstripe Bowls, losing to Penn State and Iowa. This matchup would be a unique one for the Eagles, as the two programs have never played each other before. It would also be a matchup of two highly thought of young coaches, PJ Fleck and Jeff Hafley.

    USA Today

    Fenway Bowl vs. Tulsa

    These are the bowl projections that are a bit more concerning. Fenway will be a bowl game that is going to grab BC often, but really the hope should be that happens on a down year. BC is looking for momentum, and playing a Tulsa team that is currently 3-4, in a bowl just down the street in a baseball stadium, probably isn't going to do much to rouse the fanbase.

    Bleacher Report

    Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue

    A team that BC was supposed to play again in 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Purdue is red hot right now, after stunning #2 Iowa last weekend.

    CFN 

    Fenway Bowl vs. Temple

    They already played this year, this would probably never happen.

    Athlon Sports

    Fenway Bowl vs. UCF

    The Knights are not the UCF team that has been tearing up college football the past few seasons. But could be a rematch and chance for redemption after the 30-3 horrific beat down BC took in 2011.

