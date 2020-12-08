SI.com
BCBulletin
Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Regular Season

A.J. Black

Boston College finished their regular season at 6-5 (5-4 ACC) and now have to wait to find out their destiny during bowl season. Right now, four ACC bowls have already cancelled (Fenway, Pinstripe, Sun, Holiday), leaving the conference with seven bowls. There is certainly the possibility that more games cancel between now and the games. However, don't be surprised if other non-ACC affiliated bowls find some flexibility to add an ACC team if the need arises. 

Here are where the bowl projections currently have Boston College landing. 

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura- Duke Mayo vs. Maryland (Collegefootballnews.com also had this projection)

Mark Schlabach- Gasparilla vs. South Carolina

Analysis: A game against former ACC foe Maryland would be a decent matchup in terms of winnability. Maryland sits at 2-2, and features Tua's younger brother Taulia Tagovailoa at starting quarterback. Would be nice to win in terms of recruiting battles in the Maryland area as well. I have no idea why South Carolina would be bowl eligible, they currently sit at 2-8 (I know all teams are eligible). But they just fired their head coach, and to be frank, are a really bad football team. 

CBS & 247 Sports

Gasparilla vs. Memphis (CBS)

Gasparilla vs. Kentucky (247)

Analysis: Memphis would be a solid matchup and aren't playing to the level Cincinnati was last year when they walloped the Eagles. They don't have a mobile quarterback which is a plus. Probably a good even matchup, even if it isn't a Power 5 opponent. Kentucky kind of falls in the aforementioned South Carolina category. They sit at 4-6, so they are slightly better, but just fired most of their offensive coaching staff. However, the Wildcats have a mobile quarterback and we have seen what kind of fits that has caused this defense. 

Sporting News

Gasparilla vs. Oregon State.

Analysis: The Beavers recently upset Oregon in a fog filled Pac12 after dark matchup. Very good rushing attack, and team going in the right direction, kind of like Boston College. Would be a solid matchup

The Stadium

Gasparilla vs. Tennessee

Analysis: Another SEC school, one that BC matches up well against? Sounds like good a fit for the Eagles.

