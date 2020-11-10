SI.com
Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Week 10

A.J. Black

Boston College is now 5-3, and a bowl game is all but a certainty for the Eagles. But where could the Eagles land in December or January. Let's look at where various media outlets have Jeff Hafley's squad heading. 

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue

Mark Schlabach- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue

Analysis: Not the biggest fan of watching the Eagles play in the frozen tundra, where they are 0-2 in recent bowl matchups. Last time they were there the turf was so bad, AJ Dillon looked like he was on ice skates. However, would be nice to see BC play Rondale Moore one of the best WRs in the country and give Jeff Hafley the opportunity to defeat a team that beat the Eagles two years ago.

CBS

Sun Bowl vs. Utah

Analysis: A bowl game that has eluded Boston College, but one that has been pretty attractive in term's of relative prestige and solid opponent. Utah has been a perennial Top 25 team, and this would be a great way to end the season. 

Sporting News

Military Bowl vs. Navy

Analysis: Playing against a service academy is always a positive and a good tough experience. But going to Maryland in December is not necessarily the most attractive location for the Eagles .

College Football News

Gasparilla Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Analysis:  Any time a projection gives BC the chance to face an SEC team, you have to get a little excited. On top of that you get Jeff Hafley head to head with Lane Kiffin. A team that BC has no history with, this would be great. 

247 Sports

Gator Bowl vs. LSU

Analysis: This bowl checks off all the boxes you could hope for. A great SEC program, that won the National Championship last season. Jeff Hafley vs. Ed Orgeron would be fascinating as well. Plus the Gator Bowl, an upper tier ACC bowl that BC has also been out of BC's grasp.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

The Gator Bowl would be great but BC always gets shafted when it comes to Bowl games because BC fans have a bad reputation for not traveling. Hopefully BC will get a better Bowl this year since there likely won't be fans in the stands. Not sure if BC has Big 12 ties but BC vs. Texas would be a good matchup.

