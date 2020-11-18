SI.com
BCBulletin
Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Week 11

A.J. Black

Boston College is now 5-4, and a bowl game is all but a certainty for the Eagles. But where could the Eagles land in December or January? Let's look at where various media outlets have Jeff Hafley's squad heading.

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue

Mark Schlabach- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland

Analysis: Not the biggest fan of watching the Eagles play in the frozen tundra, where they are 0-2 in recent bowl matchups. Last time they were there the turf was so bad, AJ Dillon looked like he was on ice skates. However, would be nice to see BC play Rondale Moore one of the best WRs in the country and give Jeff Hafley the opportunity to defeat a team that beat the Eagles two years ago. Maryland? The last team the Eagles have beaten in a bowl game (Quick Lane, 2016)

CBS

Sun Bowl vs. Utah

Analysis: A bowl game that has eluded Boston College, but one that has been pretty attractive in term's of relative prestige and solid opponent. Utah has been a perennial Top 25 team, and this would be a great way to end the season. 

Sporting News

Military Bowl vs. Navy

Analysis: Playing against a service academy is always a positive and a good tough experience. But going to Maryland in December is not necessarily the most attractive location for the Eagles .

College Football News

Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland

Analysis: Already have discussed my disdain for the location, but also not a big fan of the opponent. BC has a long history with Maryland, and none of it is all that exciting. This would certainly be a bowl game that would not get the fan base all that excited.

247 Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Utah

As mentioned above this would be a find spot for the Eagles to end up.

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
rcmbc81
rcmbc81

Northern bowl games su**. Look at it like vacations - how many people choose to vacation in Detroit or NYC in December? Save for the obvious glamour of the Rockettes’ Christmas show, the tree in Rockefeller Center, Central Park or shopping during the holidays, no one is going to either place. People choose Florida, the Caribbean, Arizona and California during the winter months. Same for bowl games. Even some bowls in the South are notorious for iffy to bad weather (Tenn, Alabama, Louisiana, Dallas).

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Glad to see losing to ND didn’t knock us down any pegs for bowls, but hopefully BC can win it’s last two and get the Sun Bowl rather than the Pinstripe. I think only winning one sends us to the Pinstripe.

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

I want to attend a 3rd straight Bowl Game.

NO RAIN.

