Pair of Graduate Transfers Look To Bolster Boston College's Defense

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley brought a pair of graduate transfers in this offseason, in the hope of boosting up a defense that struggled in 2019. Maryland safety Deon Jones, and Buffalo defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka both decided on Chestnut Hill. This was not a typical decision process as they both made their decisions when the campus was locked down due to COVID-19. Their roads to Boston College may be different, but they both have the same goal for 2020, winning football games and competing in the ACC.

For Deon Jones, there were a handful of reasons he ended up with Boston College. He did his research on all the BC defensive backs that ended up in the NFL. The list of players succeeding in the NFL that play his in the defensive backfield continues to grow: John Johnson, Will Harris, Isaac Yiadom, Justin Simmons. He also said that he was well aware of what Coach Jeff Hafley brings to the table as a former defensive backs coach. Even though he has played for three seasons with the Terrapins, Jones has already learned new techniques and skills at his position from his new coach.

But what seems to be the biggest reason for Jones's transfer is his relationship with defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. "I knew Coach Aazaar since 7th or 8th grade," Jones explained. "He has been taken care of me since I first met him." Since the pair connected it was Rahim that brought Jones to Maryland. When the defensive back entered the portal this year, he reached out to his former coach who was now in Chestnut Hill. When the interest became mutual it was a "no brainer." That long developed bond helped him choose the Eagles, "I will go to war with Coach Aazaar any day," Jones said.

Jones, who has been getting reps this summer at safety could be one of the starters going into the 2020 season. While he is working on his game, he is enrolled in the Woods School as he begins his studies for his masters degree in sports administration to get into coaching or media relations.

The decision process for Chibueze "Boozie" Onwuka included a myriad of reasons that brought him to Boston College. Unlike Jones who had a relationship prior with his coaches, Onwuka didn't, and looked at his options through a different lens. "It really is a business decision about where can you go to get yourself to the next level," he explained, "where can you get the best chance to play." When he evaluated what school gave him the best chance, and what defense he could excel in the most, he chose the Eagles.

Since he has arrived on campus, Onwuka's defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase has worked hard on helping the defensive tackle grow. "He's probably one of the most technical coaches I've ever been with." Onwuka explained about his coach. "He harps on every little thing. Nothing you do can get past him."

The new defensive tackle has already begun to fit in with his new teammates. Defensive lineman Brandon Barlow praised Onwuka. "He's been someone that has come in and picked up the defense, and fit right into our D line." And as a graduate transfer Barlow also spoke highly of the leadership of Onwuka, bringing a veteran presence to the group.

The hope is that Boston College's season will happen this fall. For this pair of graduate transfers, the hope is that they will be able to turn the defense into a strong unit, and help solidify two positions that struggled last year. They know they have to earn their role on the team, and reports have highlighted both players numerous times already. With the offense predicted to be the strongest unit, Jones and Onwuka will hopefully boost the defense which could lead Boston College shocking a lot of people in 2020.

Video and photos courtesy of BCEagles.com

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.