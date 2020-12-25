Boston College 2020 Christmas Wish List

Let me kick this off by wishing everyone out there a Merry Christmas! For all our regular readers, thank you! You have been amazing this year. This is our wish list for the Eagles.

This is a realistic list, no pie in the sky wish lists here. Just a series of wishes that could realistically happen in 2021 and bring happiness to Boston College and their fanbase.

Some big defensive transfers: Have said it over and over again, Boston College needs some explosive playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. They have enough pieces to take the next step, and adding Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Isaiah Graham Mobley are excellent pieces. But a defensive end or two that could get after the quarterback? That would take the Eagles to the next level.

A full healthy season of Phil Jurkovec: In just his first year with the Eagles, the transfer quarterback was electric. But he technically missed two games this year (Syracuse & UVA), which was a bit of a downer. Part of this was his fearlessness, but if Jurkovec can avoid those big hits, and play a full season he could bring BC to huge heights in 2021.

Find a tight end. Whether it is on the team, or through the transfer portal, Boston College has huge shoes fill at tight end with the loss of Hunter Long.

A top 25 win, or two, or three. Jeff Hafley brought BC football up a level this year, and this squad is at the level it needs to be start winning some big games. Want Boston College to become relevant again? Beat a few Top 25 teams.

Finish in the Top 25. Hey while we are talking about it, let's finish the year in the Top 25.

Another National Championship for Men's Hockey. The pieces are there, as BC men's hockey has one of the deepest most talented teams in the past decade. Add in one of the nation's best goalies in Spencer Knight, and they should be bringing home some serious hardware in 2021.

A practice facility for basketball. Time to bring the basketball team to the same level as the other programs, and that starts with facilities. Get that shovel in the ground and the recruits will flow to Chesnut Hill.

Men's basketball coaching. It seems like poor Christmas spirit to bring it up, but you know what I mean.

NCAA tournament bid for Women's basketball: Joanna McNamee is special, Taylor Soule is special. Let's get to the tournament and bring BC women's basketball to the next level.

Bring Baseball back into the conversation: Three players that are projected to be drafted in the first round of MLB draft? There is no reason, especially with the new facilities that we shouldn't be talking about BC baseball all spring.

Fans in the stands. Get those vaccines going, and let's get the fans back to Chestnut Hill rooting on these teams.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com