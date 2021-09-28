September 28, 2021
Boston College Opens As Big Underdogs Against Clemson

The Eagles are underdogs for the second time in a row
The SI Sportsbook released their opening odds for the Boston College and Clemson game on Saturday, and the Eagles are heavy underdogs. Per the site, the Tigers are 15.5 favorites heading into this game. 

The Eagles are 3-0 after a thrilling 41-34 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. The Eagles also defeated Colgate 51-0, and UMass 45-28 and Templ 28-3. Clemson is 2-2, with an opening loss to Georgia and their first conference loss to NC State this weekend in overtime. The Tigers have struggled this season, specifically on offense, where they have averaged 21.3 points per game, good for 103rd in the country. 

The Eagles are 3-1 against the spread this season. They covered the -49.5 spread against Colgate (which was only posted on specific books) and recently covered against Temple, and were underdogs against MIzzou a game they won, while they failed to cover the -39.5 spread against UMass.

Saturday's game is a 7:30 kick off in Death Valley, the game can be found on the ACC Network.

