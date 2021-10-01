How to Watch Boston College vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch, live stream or TV channel and game time information for the College Football matchup between the Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (4-0) face off against the Clemson Tigers (2-2) at Memorial Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: Boston College at Clemson

Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Time: 7:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 2nd

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:



Sirius channel 108 XM Channel 194 Online SiriusXM Internet channel 956

Series History: The Tigers lead the series 19-9-2, and have won all games going back to 2010. The last time Boston College defeated Clemson in Death Valley was 2007.

Odds: The current odds are Clemson -14.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Clemson has a 88.2% chance of winning

Key Statistics:

12.0 Points per game allowed by Clemson

115th: Clemson's team rank in passing yards per game.

15th: Boston College team scoring ranking

220: Rushing yards per game for Boston College, good for 19th in the country

