10 Things To Know About Boston College vs. Clemson

A look at some of the facts, and notes for this weekend's game between the Eagles and Tigers

On Saturday night, Boston College will head to Death Valley to take on the 2-2 Clemson Tigers. Here are ten things to know about the game.

1. Clemson leads the series 19-9-2, and includes a ten game winning streak that is currently still going. The last time Boston College beat the Tigers was in 2010 when Frank Spaziani's squad defeated Dabo Swinney 16-10 in Chestnut Hill.

2. The two teams play for the O’Rourke-McFadden Trophy presented by the Boston College Gridiron Club. The leather helmet trophy established in 2008 is given to the winning club and represents Charlie O'Rourke of Boston College and Banks McFadden of Clemson who competed against each other in 1940 Cotton Bowl.

3. The largest margin of victories in this series is 15 for Boston College (1983) and 52 for Clemson in 2019.

4. This is the third straight season that the Eagles will be playing the Tigers in Death Valley (due to COVID scheduling). The last time BC won on the road against the Tigers was 2007, a famous game where Matt Ryan led the Eagles to victory. Clemson currently has a 30 game home winning streak.

5. In terms of points per game this season, Boston College vastly dominates Clemson 41.3 to 21.8. But the Tigers have also played a tougher schedule, facing off against two ranked teams (Georgia, NC State) along with a solid Georgia Tech squad that just knocked off UNC.

6. Both teams have been hammered with injuries. Boston College has lost quarterback Phil Jurkovec, defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka and kicker Aaron Boumerhi for the season. While Clemson will be without defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, and running back Will Shipley. The health of linebacker James Skalski was questionable this week, but Dabo Swinney recently said he was "fine."

7. Clemson has struggled, but don't blame it on the defense. The Tigers have allowed only 3.03 yards per carry on the ground, and 12 points per game. Brent Venables defense has been active in the pass rush as well, with nine sacks on the season, Xavier Thomas has 2.5 and leads the team.

8. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has not been consistent to start the season, and some of that isn't his fault. While he has only thrown for three touchdowns and three interceptions, his offensive line hasn't done him many favors either. He has been pressured for nine sacks (six came against UGA), but has struggled to find a clean pocket throughout the matchups.

9. Justyn Ross has been the star so far on an offense that has struggled to find their footing. The junior, returning from an injury, has 22 receptions on the season and 216 yards.

10. This is a game that will determine who exits the week ranked. Currently Clemson ranks #25 in the AP Poll, while Boston College is right on the brink with 55 votes. However, a win against the Tigers, and it seems like the Eagles will climb into the polls for the first time since 2018.