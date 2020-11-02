SI.com
BCBulletin
Clemson 34 Boston College 28: Three Stars

A.J. Black

In our final piece of analysis we look at the three stars from Saturday's game. There were certainly players like Phil Jurkovec and the offensive line that stood out on in the game. But for this week we are going to look at three players who had defining moments or plays during the game. These were special moments, that if the game had gone the other way would have been talked about for years to come. 

Third Star: CJ Lewis

Boston College's leading wide receiver in the game with five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Lewis had arguably the catch of the year for the Eagles in the second quarter. In the play he was blanketed in good coverage when the pass bounced off his fingers tips but he somehow reached down to prevent it from touching the ground, while keeping his feet in-bounds. It was a circus catch all around, and a perfect example of how far this wide receiver has come this season. 

Second Star: Brandon Sebastian

If Boston College goes on to win this game, we would have been talking about this play for decades. Clemson is on the one yard line on 4th and 1, they have the best running back in the country and he fumbles the handoff from DJ Uiagalelei. Ball is loose and Brandon Sebastian comes up with it and sprints to the other end zone. In this moment, Boston College fans across the country were most likely loosing their minds, in what seemed at the time to be one of the biggest plays in recent history.

First Star: John Tessitore

In a game that ended with a crushing comeback, there still remained one moment that transcended the loss. In the second quarter, on a play that looked like BC was going to be conservative and try for a long kick, Jeff Hafley tried some trickeration. He moved his place holder John Tessitore under center, and he began to bark out a hard count, which caused Clemson to jump offsides and the drive to continue. The drive ended with Lewis's aforementioned catch that put BC up big. That in itself was a great moment, but the reaction of his Dad who was calling the game on ABC was even better. You can just sense the pure joy in the way he called this, as he desperately tried to stay neutral. It was just one of the moments that was bigger than football.

Honorable Mention: Dennis Grosel

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Man this game had all the moments you’d need for a big upset. Gotta make sure to win it next time! Hopefully this game and UNC gives them the experience they need under the lights to do that!

Football

