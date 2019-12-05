BC
Boston College Coaching Candidate: Jeff Monken

A.J. Black

Boston College fired head coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons coaching the Eagles. As the coaching search commences, BC Maven will give profiles of many of the known candidates that could become the next head coach of the Eagles. To continue our feature, we are going to explore technically a Power 5 coach, and one that has found good success with limited resources, Army head coach Jeff Monken. 

Name: Jeff Monken
Age: 52
Born and Raised: Peoria, Illinois
Previous Experience: Head coach at Army since 2014, before that was a positional coach at Navy, Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern. 
Connections to Boston College: None

Pros: Has extensive experience at school where recruiting is a challenge, and still has been able to turn around an Army program that was once the weakest of the Service Academies. Good offensive mind, well respected amongst the coaching community, it's only a matter of time before a bigger program snatches him from West Point. 

Cons: Every stop of the way he has been involved in a triple option offense, which I don't see Boston College adopting any time soon. This would mean he would have to move to more of a traditional offensive scheme, which could be a huge leap, especially adding in he would be installing this against an ACC schedule. That could be a huge problem. Team went 5-7 this season, which is the same record Steve Addazio had when he took the job. 

Other Factors To Consider: Monken has no connections with Boston College or Ohio State which makes him seem like a long shot candidate for the Eagles. Rivals.com reported his name as a favorite for the position yesterday, but a lot of outlets have reported lots of things recently so I would take that with a grain of salt. 

Odds to become next HC: 25/1

