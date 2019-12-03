Oddsmakers Have Al Washington As Favorite To Become Next BC Head Coach.

With the Boston College coaching head search under way it is always interesting to see what the bookmakers have to say. Earlier today Sportsline announced their odds on the coaching search

Al Washington +350

Pete Carmichael +400

Jeff Hafley +500

Luke Fickell +600

Mike Elko +800

Mike Reed +850

Don Brown +900

Lance Leipold +1000

Bret Bielema +1200

Butch Jones +1500

Via @SportsLine Oddsmakers



Most of these names we have already seen linked to the Boston College job, with the exception of Butch Jones (Editorial note: No thank you). Washington has been the name mentioned the most by many, including former Boston College player Steve DeOssie who also broke the news of Addazio's firing, and Mark Blaudschun a former Globe writer.

Pete Carmichael, who we will preview shortly is a very interesting option as well as he is a coach on a very exciting Saints team, with Boston College connections. If he could install his brand of offense here in Chestnut Hill he could really be a game changer.

Brett Bielema is another new name that I havent' seen connected to Boston College, he is a long shot, but I'm not sure he is the type of coach that would "get" the unique challenges of Boston College. However he has a track record of taking mediocre programs and taking them to the next level.

So what do you think? If you were a gambler who would you put your money on? Leave your coaching predictions below and be sure to check back often as we will continue to deliver news as it breaks.