Boston College Depth Chart for Colgate Game

A look at the depth chart for the upcoming game.

The depth chart for Saturday's game has been released. The first name is the starter, the second and third names are the backup.

Offense

LT 78 Tyler Vrabel 6-5 307 R-Jr. 79 Kevin Cline 6-6 314 R-Fr



LG 77 Zion Johnson 6-3 316 Gr. 70 Ozzy Trapilo 6-8 305 R-Fr.



C 72 Alec Lindstrom 6-3 298 Gr. 66 Drew Kendall 6-4 285 Fr.



RG 73 Christian Mahogany 6-3 318 R-So. 74 Finn Dirstine 6-4 316 R-Jr.



RT 64 Ben Petrula 6-5 314 Gr. 67 Jack Conley 6-7 318 R-So.



X 11 CJ Lewis 6-3 216 Gr. 7 Kobay White 5-11 198 Gr. Or Jaden Williams 5-9 FR.



F 1 Jaelen Gill 5-11 187 R-Jr. 84 Taji Johnson 6-3 212 So. OR 83 Lewis Bond 5-10 190 Fr



TE 16 Joey Luchetti 6-5 252 R-Jr. OR 3 Trae Barry 6-6 244 Gr. 86 Charlie Gordinier 6-4 247 R-Fr



RB 23 Travis Levy 5-11 203 Gr. 26 Alec Sinkfield 5-9 205 Gr. OR 28 Xavier Coleman 5-7 187 Fr. OR 24 Pat Garwo 5-8 214 R-So.



QB 5 Phil Jurkovec 6-5 226 R-Jr. 6 Dennis Grosel 6-1 221 Gr.



Z 4 Zay Flowers 5-11 177 Jr. 13 Jehlani Galloway 5-11 187 R-Jr

Defense



DE 11 Shita Sillah 6-4 253 Jr. 44 Brandon Barlow 6-4 258 Gr.



NT 92 Izaiah Henderson 6-2 280 R-So. 99 TJ Rayam 6-0 293 Gr.



DT 96 Cam Horsley 6-2 290 So. 13 Khris Banks 6-2 294 R-Jr



DE 97 Marcus Valdez 6-0 259 Gr. OR 6 Donovan Ezeiruaku 6-2 237 Fr. 91 Jake Byczko 6-3 255 G



SLB 27 Kam Arnold 6-0 228 So. 32 Nick DeNucci 6-0 226 R-Jr. OR 43 Jaylen Blackwell 6-0 195 Fr.



MLB 19 Isaiah Graham-Mobley 6-1 230 Gr. 34 Joseph Sparacio 5-10 226 Jr.



WLB 42 Vinny DePalma 5-11 227 R-Jr. OR 2 Bryce Steele 6-1 215 Fr. 51 Hugh Davis 5-11 225 R-Jr.



Nickel 21 Josh DeBerry 5-11 176 Jr. 28 Shawn Asbury 5-9 191 Fr.



CB 20 Elijah Jones 6-2 176 R-Jr. 0 CJ Burton 5-11 172 Fr.



SS 9 Jaiden Woodbey 6-0 221 Gr. OR 8 Jahmin Muse 6-0 212 Gr.



FS 3 Jason Maitre 5-10 188 R-Jr. OR 18 Mike Palmer 6-1 200 Gr.



CB 10 Brandon Sebastian 6-0 179 Gr. 33 JT Thompson 6-0 180 Gr.

Special Teams



PK 41 Aaron Boumerhi 6-0 196 Gr. OR 99 Danny Longman 6-1 193 Sr. OR 90 Connor Lytton 6-0 200 Fr.



P 95 Grant Carlson 5-11 190 Gr. 99 Danny Longman 6-1 193 Sr.



H 98 John Tessitore 5-11 190 Gr. 6 Dennis Grosel 6-1 221 Gr.



KR 23 Travis Levy 5-11 203 Gr. 26 Alec Sinkfield 5-9 205 Gr. 80 Jaden Williams 5-9 176 Fr



PR 4 Zay Flowers 5-11 177 Jr. 26 Alec Sinkfield 5-9 205 Gr. OR 80 Jaden Williams 5-9 176 Fr.



SS 69 Gunner Daniel 5-9 195 Gr. OR 46 Aidan Livingston 5-11 214 Jr.



LS 46 Aidan Livingston 5-11 214 Jr. OR 69 Gunner Daniel 5-9 195 Gr.





Thoughts and Observations

* Deon Jones is still out, which is not unexpected, as he has reportedly missed most of the preseason. Jason Maitre instead will get the start after moving over to safety during the summer

* Zay Flowers is going to be the punt returner, like what we saw in the spring game.

* No Ethon Williams on the depth chart, but both Lewis Bond and Jaden Williams who both had huge summers get listed.

* Izaiah Henderson gets the start at defensive tackle along with Cam Horsley. This was a positional battle worth watching after the injury to Chibueze Onwuka.

* Nine true freshmen are on the depth chart.

* The other position battle to watch was at linebacker. Kam Arnold who switched from safety earns the start along with Graham Mobley and Vinny DePalma.