September 3, 2021
How to Watch Boston College vs. Colgate

Television, live stream, radio, gambling odds, series history and more!
Author:

Matchup: Colgate at Boston College

Location: Alumni Stadium--Chestnut Hill, MA

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 4th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: YoutubeTV, Hulu Live, Sling

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Series History: Saturday's game against the Raiders and Eagles will be the first time the two teams have faced off. 

Odds: Point spread: Boston College -49.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 98.2% chance of winning

Game Week Podcasts:

Game Week Podcasts:

Saturday will be a big moment for Boston College football, as Jeff Hafley, Phil Jurkovec and others will play in front of the home town crowd for the first time. This is also's BC first home crowd since 2019, meaning that the crowd could be energized, even if this is an FCS squad. This game has some extra meaning for BC defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu, who played linebacker for Colgate in college. 

Colgate is a team in transition, after moving on from their head coach back in May. Stan Dakotsky, a young up and comer replaces Dan Hunt, and will look to make his mark against a dangerous ACC squad on Saturday. The Raiders are led by quarterback Grant Breneman who threw for 419 yards (0 touchdowns and 5 ints), and rushed for 90 yards and 1 touchdown. 

The key to this game for the Eagles will be to keep the plan as vanilla as possible, to avoid putting anything on tape for future opponents, while keeping their starters healthy. 

