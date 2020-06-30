BCBulletin
As Under Armour Cuts Ties With Other Schools Will Boston College be Next?

A.J. Black

Boston College is the latest school to be in discussions with Under Armour around their contract with the sports apparel company. According to a statement first reported by Sarah Germano of the Financial Times, and confirmed by the school. Per a statement from the school:

"We will continue those conversations with the primary focus on doing whatever is best for our student-athletes and athletics department here at Boston College."

Last week Under Armour announced that they were looking to terminate their ties with UCLA, in the midst of a 15 year $280 million deal. According to the report they did so because per a company statement "Under Armour has recently made the difficult decision to discontinue our partnership with UCLA, as we have been paying for marketing benefits that we have not received for an extended period". The company also cut ties with University of California Berkeley. 

Boston College has been an Under Armour school since the two signed a deal in 2009. Most recently they extended that deal in 2015 for an additional ten years. Before that deal the Eagles were a Reebok school. Boston College is the lone Under Armour school remaining in the ACC. Other schools that still partner with UA include Wisconsin, Maryland, Notre Dame, Auburn and South Carolina. 

This news comes on the heels of Under Armour posting a first quarter loss of $590 million dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also due to their losses the company laid off 6,700 employees and closed all 188 of their stores. Their have been recent reports that the company has been working on cost cutting measures, moving away from college programs might be one of the decisions they made. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date if any news breaks around Boston College and their partnership with Under Armour. 

