BC Bulletin Award: "Sixth Man" Award Goes To Running Back David Bailey

Brett Rider

Boston College has been a running team the past seven years under now ex head coach Steve Addazio. When AJ Dillon when down was limited due to an injury during the 2018 season, the team was left to scramble to fill the void. In David Bailey's only extended play of his freshman season, Eagles fans were given a sneak preview to the tune of 28 carries for 112 yards and a score against Louisville.

A year later is was clear that the running back position was in good hands with Bailey playing second fiddle to Dillon. For a team that was dead set on the rushing attack it surely meant that the number two running back was going to get plenty of opportunities. But it was also safe to say that Bailey's progression, becoming a legitimate force, was also a pleasant surprise. The sophomore accrued 844 yards, as a back up it to Dillon. Bailey showed the ACC he was a bruising style running back much like his running mate Dillon.

Bailey mirrored Dillion's big games against NC State and Syracuse with 181 yards and 172 yards, respectively. The dynamic 1,2 punch, the self proclaimed "Buffalo Boys" were able to produce helped fuel the BC offense that was coming off depth turnover from the previous season.

With Dillon electing to forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft, it could be said that a large void was left and truthfully you certainly would not be wrong in thinking so. With Bailey it is believed the running back position is in good hands. For now we award Bailey as the 2019-20 Sixth Man Award but moving forward the possibility for Bailey is only going up.

