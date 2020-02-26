Running Back David Bailey Ready For Fresh Start In Spring Ball

Boston College continued to work on technique and the basics as spring practice hit day two. For junior running back David Bailey, who exploded last year for 878 yards and seven touchdowns, this spring feels like turning a page for Boston College. "This is like a new beginning for everybody, it's a fresh start" he told reporters after practice "so if you've had bad juju in the past, it's time for a fresh start.'

As the players adjust to the new staff, Bailey said that the training began weeks before camp with the conditioning staff. "Everyone comes in and competes", he said.

But even as they are being pushed Bailey feels that the coaching staff has found a good balance "Coach Hafley, it's been amazing to have guys that actually care about you." Bailey said about his new coach, "like care about your personal life, and football also. They are going to coach you hard, but love you at the same time." Having his main recruiter Richie Gunnell as his new running backs coach is an added bonus too.

Bailey, earned a reputation as a big physical back in 2019, much in the mold of his backfield mate AJ Dillon. But he added something to his game last season, he became a threat as a pass catcher. In 13 games last year, Bailey had ten catches for 94 yards along with a touchdwon. For Bailey this has been something he has worked on every day, because he sees the payoff "It's one of the most fun things, catching a screen. And you get that space."

BC will continue to have a strong line around Bailey, as four of the five starters on the offensive line return in 2020. Tyler Vrabel, Alec Lindstrom, Zion Johnson and Ben Petrula are all back, and having that consistency will be big for a new look Boston College offense that will be adjusting much of what they did in '19. Bailey knows the four well, and trusts them "I have a connection on the field and off, great group of guys".

As practices continue this year will have a different vibe for Bailey. First the offensive scheme will change from the ground and pound system of Steve Addazio. But also his partner in crime AJ Dillon who ran for over 3,000 yards at Boston College, is off to the NFL. Even if he has classes and practice, Bailey will be watching Dillon at the NFL Combine "I'm going to be watching AJ the whole way, that's my guy, my right hand man."