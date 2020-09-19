Boston College Defense Fierce in 26-6 Win Over Duke

Boston College started the season off with a strong defensive outing, forcing five turnovers in a 26-6 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec overcame a slow start, throwing for 300 yards in his first game with the Eagles. While wide receiver Zay Flowers exploded with five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown showcasing an elusiveness and agility in many of his catches.

The first half started off quickly as Boston College marched down the field on a 10 play 81 yard drive that was capped off by a 1 yard touchdown run by David Bailey. Duke responded by pressuring Jurkovec relentlessly, and dominating BC up front. Mateo Durant brought Duke within one with a 49 yard touchdown run, but Charlie Ham missed the extra point.

Boston College's defense continued to make big plays with two turnovers in the first half. Duke moved the ball well but continued to make errors that got them off the field.

The offense stepped up in the second half with two touchdown passes from Phil Jurkovec. The first came to Hunter Long who caught a pass in the end zone, the second was on a broken coverage that allowed Zay Flowers to go in untouched on a long 61 yard touchdown catch. BC was all over the Duke defense in the second half, shutting out the Blue Devils and forcing three more turnovers. Jahmin Muse made an interception late in the game that sealed the win for the Eagles.

This was a strong start for Boston College who earned Jeff Hafley his first collegiate win as a head coach. Many of the questions that were asked of the team were answered. The defense looked much improved over 2019, and Phil Jurkovec appears to be the answer the Eagles need at quarterback.

The Eagles (1-0) return to action next Saturday against Texas State.