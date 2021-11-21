Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Defensive Observations After Loss to Florida State

    A look at BC's defense after Saturday's loss to the Seminoles
    Author:

    On Saturday, Boston College lost to Florida State 26-23 to drop to 6-5 on the season. Here are some observations of the defense. 

    * The first half, FSU just beat the Eagles with faster athletes. Jordan Travis and company spaced out BC, and were quicker in open space. As head coach Jeff Hafley said the team needed to do a better job getting bodies to the ball, and closing out on plays. 

    * Losing Josh DeBerry was a major loss for the Eagles, he has easily been the best defender they have had all season, and could have made a difference in pass coverage. That being said CJ Burton looks like he could live up to his high school four star rating, it will just take a little time for him to settle down.

    * Kam Arnold has been very hit or miss all season, which isn't too much of a surprise given that he moved from safety to linebacker. He plays instinctually, and at points those instincts have put him in less than ideal situations. He certainly had his moments on Saturday where he struggled.

    * The second half was a different story for Boston College's defense. After a first drive touchdown, Tem Lukabu's unit locked down forcing FSU into three straight punts. They adjusted well to Travis's escapability, and kept him in the pocket where the Eagles were able to apply relatively consistent pressure. BC almost won this game, and the defense certainly did their part to fuel the comeback. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    * Marcus Valdez continued to have a strong final season with the Eagles. He was consistently in Travis's face, and led the team in tackles. 

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17199812_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Defensive Observations After Loss to Florida State

    15 seconds ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17200104_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Three Stars: Florida State vs. Boston College

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17199820_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Observations of Boston College Offense in FSU Loss

    8 hours ago
    Comment
    20200204_BW_BCvsDuke_Basketball_011
    Basketball

    Boston College Falls to Utah in Sunshine Slam Opener

    9 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17179171_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Kickoff Time Announced For Wake Forest Game

    10 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17198616_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Comeback Falls Short As BC Loses To FSU 26-23

    10 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17157705_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Boston College vs. Florida State: Live Updates

    Nov 20, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16686137_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. Florida State: Prediction & Preview

    Nov 19, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17060984_168388155_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021
    Comment