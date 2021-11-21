Defensive Observations After Loss to Florida State

On Saturday, Boston College lost to Florida State 26-23 to drop to 6-5 on the season. Here are some observations of the defense.

* The first half, FSU just beat the Eagles with faster athletes. Jordan Travis and company spaced out BC, and were quicker in open space. As head coach Jeff Hafley said the team needed to do a better job getting bodies to the ball, and closing out on plays.

* Losing Josh DeBerry was a major loss for the Eagles, he has easily been the best defender they have had all season, and could have made a difference in pass coverage. That being said CJ Burton looks like he could live up to his high school four star rating, it will just take a little time for him to settle down.

* Kam Arnold has been very hit or miss all season, which isn't too much of a surprise given that he moved from safety to linebacker. He plays instinctually, and at points those instincts have put him in less than ideal situations. He certainly had his moments on Saturday where he struggled.

* The second half was a different story for Boston College's defense. After a first drive touchdown, Tem Lukabu's unit locked down forcing FSU into three straight punts. They adjusted well to Travis's escapability, and kept him in the pocket where the Eagles were able to apply relatively consistent pressure. BC almost won this game, and the defense certainly did their part to fuel the comeback.

* Marcus Valdez continued to have a strong final season with the Eagles. He was consistently in Travis's face, and led the team in tackles.

