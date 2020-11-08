Game Observations (Defense): Boston College 16 Syracuse 13

Boston College had to grind out a tough win against a scrappy Syracuse program on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome. The Eagles only scored one touchdown in the victory, but that was enough. Here are some observations on the defense.

* I thought all and all the defense played very well, albeit against a freshman quarterback and a struggling offense.

* Jacobian Morgan came out looking pretty good against the BC defense, but you could pretty much tell that he was a true freshman in a big spot. Once Jeff Hafley cranked up the pressure, Morgan struggled mightily, and it was BC's game from there. He scored what could be seen as a garbage time touchdown, but that was pretty much it.

* The losses to Isaiah McDuffie and Mike Palmer are going to big ones moving forward. After the game Max Richardson talked about the depth in the linebacker room, and that it was great to see John Lamot step up. But McDuffie is a leader in the locker room and a veteran presence, we will see how long he is lost for.

* Palmer can be a polarizing figure on these boards, but I think his loss is a big one too. While there are certainly parts of his game that he struggles in, he has a knack for the ball and causes turnovers. The Eagles certainly have depth to replace him, I just believe he will be a bigger loss than expected.

* Rushing defense was stout again, only allowing 52 yards on 21 carries. Thought the lineman played really well, kept Morgan in the pocket and other than a 15 yard rush by Sean Tucker, didn't really allow much of anything..

* Speaking of lineman, let's talk about Boozie Onwuka. After looking to be buried on the depth chart behind TJ Rayam, he only goes out and makes two huge plays. Talks about the character of this team.

* I know folks have been hoping for Luc Bequette to make more plays, and be more disruptive. He is starting to rack up those statistics, adding a fumble recovery yesterday along with sack.

* Third down defense was solid as well holding the Orange to 3/11 on third down. Eagles will have a much bigger challenge next weekend against the Irish.

* I have been saying all year that Max Richardson has been playing solid, but hasn't done anything spectacular. This was the game that changed my thoughts on that. Ten tackles and two sacks, and he was EVERYWHERE. Great game by the leader on defense.

* Orange wide receiver Taj Harris did everything he could to keep Syracuse in this game, but unfortunately Morgan couldn't consistently get him the ball. Thought he was doing well against BC's coverage. Only mention this because after watching Notre Dame's physical wide receivers last night, I wonder how BC's secondary will fare against them.