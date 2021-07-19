Five '21 Breakout Candidates On Defense

Summer practice is right around the corner, as the Eagles begin their preparations for the 2021 season. Over the weekend we looked at five players on offense who could be posed for breakout seasons. Today let's look at the defense.

5. Shitta Sillah - Defensive End

There is so much potential oozing out of the 6-4 junior out of Somerset, New Jersey. But we have yet to see Sillah "break out" over the past two seasons. He has had some opportunities, playing in eleven games last season and starting three. But he hasn't jumped out as a strong pass rusher yet, with only 3.5 sacks over that span. Maybe with an offseason of training and development Sillah could take that next step and take over one of the defensive end slots. Boston College needs to pressure the quarterback more according to the staff, and Sillah could be a key for that to happen.

4. Isaiah Graham Mobley - Linebacker

The transfer out of Temple is primed to get the start this season at one of the open linebacker positions. With Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie in the NFL, Boston College is in dire need of someone to step up at linebacker. Graham-Mobley has been snake bitten by injuries, but last season stayed healthy and showed that he can be a valuable linebacker with 26 tackles, 2.5 TFL and two sacks. With Boston College and Jeff Hafley, there is a strong possibility that Graham Mobley could be put into a position to lead that unit, and with that his play is elevated to the next level.

3. Cam Horsley - Defensive Tackle

A name that could be on the lips of Boston College nation by year's end. Horsley's name was all over the practice reports in 2020. Pass blocks, sacks, forced fumbles, he was doing it all. But he was only a freshman, and Luc Bequette grabbed a large chunk of the playing time. Now that a defensive tackle slot is open, Horsley has the chance to become the starter. If he does, he could become a big deal in Tem Lukabu's defense.

2. Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back

Deberry stepped up in a big way last year for the Eagles, becoming one of the starting cornerbacks for Lukabu and Hafley. He graded out very high in coverage, and one scout has said that Deberry is the best cover corner on the team. Boston College's secondary could be poised for a big season, and Josh Deberry could be a big reason for their succcess.

1. Jaiden Lars-Woodbey - Safety

Boston College has multiple players on defense that are good to very good. But Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is one of the few that could be labeled a "game changer". A safety that can line up in the box, go back in coverage and move all around the, Lars Woodbey brings elite speed in to a defense that needs a shot of it. A former five star recruit out of Florida State, Lars-Woodbey could become a top level ACC defender by the end of the season.

Make sure to join our new and free Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Do you agree with our selections for breakout player? Disagree? Leave your thoughts and comments on message board. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin