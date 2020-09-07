Bold Predictions for the Boston College Defense in 2020

When former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was hired by Boston College many believed he would turn around the Eagles defense quickly. He brought with him Tem Lukabu as defensive coordinator, a coach who has experience coaching defenses at the pro and collegiate level. Below are some predictions for the upcoming season. These were created with a few criteria that BC plays the current eleven game schedule as is. It is a combination of being realistic, and using a best case scenario for the upcoming season.

Boston College will finish in the top half in scoring defense.

In 2019 the Eagles finished 101st in the country in points allowed giving up an average of 32.2 points per game. With a scheme change, better coaching, additional veteran talent in key areas, and returning veterans this defense will improve. In order for the Eagles to get with the top half they need to shave off 5-7 points give or take (it's a bit trickier with so many conferences postponing). They face some teams that could score a lot of points like Clemson, UNC, and Louisville but also have offenses that struggled last year like Texas State, Georgia Tech & Pittsburgh. The defense probably won't be dominant, as that would take a monumental jump, but they will improve and be less of a liability.

The pass rush will improve, but not by a lot.

It's hard to say what the defensive front will do given that media hasn't been able to get access to scrimmages. However, the defensive line is still an area of concern this season. The Eagles still do not have a Zach Allen/Harold Landry type defensive lineman who can be disruptive up front. Marcus Valdez showed glimpses last year, and should be coming into his own as a starter in 2020. Shittah Sillah & Luc Bequette certainly should be an upgrade over last season, but Bequette isn't a game changer and Sillah still has a lot to prove. That being said, the line will play better against the rush, but it won't be a huge shift. Hafley has some weapons to use, like Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie, but there will still be bumps with the rest of the line. Prediction, BC finishes 20 sacks in eleven games.

The secondary play will be much improved.

Hafley's bread and butter is the secondary, and he had to do a lot of work to fix some of the issues that plagued 2019. But if there is anyone who can fix that group, he would be the best choice. There is talent in that group, Boston College has four-five cornerbacks who can start at any time, and a full two deep at safety.

Hafley installed his scheme that should be an immediate improvement over Bill Sheridan's last year. He also had plenty of time to evaluate and choose which defensive back fits best, and works best in his system. There may be a surprise starter as well, based on what he sees in camp. Finally, another reason the defense will improve is the offense they face during practice. For the first time in years the defense will get to practice and learn against a solid passing attack. That should help tremendously as they prep for the season.

Cam Horsley will play a big role this season

Boston College needs playmakers on the defense, and from all reports it sounds like true freshman defensive tackle Cam Horsley could be one. BC has some depth up front at defensive tackle, but this is a perfect position to cycle in other players to keep the big guys fresh. Horsley will see the field early and often, and our prediction is that his play quickly increases his snaps each game.

Max Richardson Will Be First Team All-ACC, Receive Some Defensive Player of the Year Votes

Last year Richardson led the ACC in solo tackles, as he had to basically carry the defense on his shoulders. He will have some help this year, which should improve his play and put him in a bigger position to make plays. Richardson should be a stat sheet filler this season, with tackles, TFL, swatted passes, interceptions and forced fumbles. If the defense takes a bigger jump than predicted it will be because the players around Richardson improve and allow the linebacker to play naturally and instinctually.

Photos courtesy of BCEagles.com