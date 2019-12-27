Boston College Coordinator Candidates: Defense

Jeff Hafley is in the midst of his playoff preparations with Ohio State, and because of that he has yet to publicly name any of his coaching staff at Boston College. During his introductory press conference in the Yawkey Center Hafley discussed that he would be hiring a mix of coaches he knows and others he doesn't who can push him.

Since his hire I have been contemplating some names he might consider. Hafley and Boston College have been quiet about the process, so these are some names that seem like they would be good fits either with Hafley, Boston College or both.

Anthony Campanile: (Michigan DB Coach). This is the name that seems like a slam dunk for the Eagles. He never coached at the same program as Hafley, but has circled many of them and Hafley certainly knows him from their times battling in the Big Ten. He is an excellent recruiter, and a combo of Campanile/Hafley would make BC an even bigger force in New Jersey. Rumor has it that both Boston College and Rutgers want him.

Al Washington (Ohio State DL Coach). Worked with Hafley at Ohio State, knows Boston College from his playing time, and as an assistant with Steve Addazio. Ryan Day came out publicly and said that Washington wouldn't be heading to Chestnut Hill. Have to wonder if the Buckeyes have bigger plans for him.

Matt Barnes (Ohio State Assistant Secondary Coach/Special Teams): If Hafley wants to go with youth, Barnes would be an intriguing option. At 33, Barnes has a long list of experience working with Michigan, Florida and Maryland in his 10+ years of experience. Knows Hafley well, but only landed one commitment in the past season.

Jim O'Neil (Oakland Raiders Defensive Line Coach) If Hafley wants to go through his coaching tree, O'Neil could be an option. Was Hafley's defensive coordinator in San Francisco under Chip Kelly, young coach who could look to jump back into the college coaching ranks where he worked at Towson and Eastern Michigan as a defensive coordinator.

Bob Fraser (New England Patriots Coaching Assistant): Currently an assistant with the Patriots, his roots are connected with Hafley. Worked together at Tampa Bay, he also was a coach at Rutgers from 2006-2011.