Safety Deon Jones Out Against North Carolina

A.J. Black

Boston College safety Deon Jones is reportedly out against North Carolina, due to an elbow injury. Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel broke the news on Twitter. 

Jones, a transfer from Maryland, was injured early last week in the Eagles thrilling 24-21 win over Texas State. He had an MRI earlier in the week, and had no been at practice. At the press conferences this week head coach Jeff Hafley has declined to say whether Jones would be available this weekend. 

With Jones out, Boston College will most likely look to true freshman Kameron Arnold to fill the other safety slot. Last week against the Bobcats, Arnold had a strong game, including a tackle on third and short late in the fourth quarter that kept the Eagles in the game. 

Losing Jones is a big hit for the Eagles secondary. UNC quarterback Sam Howell heads a strong offensive unit that can put up lots of points. The Tar Heels also have two of the best wide receivers in the country, in Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome who combined for 113 catches in 2019. Last season the UNC offense averaged 33 points per game. 

BC and UNC kick off at 3:30 today, the game can be found out ABC. Check out full game coverage by clicking here. 

