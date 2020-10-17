SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Deon Jones and Travis Levy Active Tonight

A.J. Black

Boston College football reportedly will be getting two major contributors back today. Safety Deon Jones and running back Travis Levy have been cleared to return to the team. 

Jones, a Maryland transfer, injured his elbow against Texas State, and has missed the past two games due to the injury. Earlier this week head coach Jeff Hafley said that he was hopeful that Jones would return this week. In the first game and a half, Jones had 11 tackles, and showed a real physical style at the safety position. 

In the two games that Jones has missed, Hafley has played Mike Palmer, who has 17 tackles on the year. Palmer played well, but getting Deon Jones back will be a huge boost for the secondary. 

Travis Levy who hurt his shoulder against UNC, will also return after missing last week. The senior running back missed last week against Pitt, as Jaelen Gill took over the kick and punt return duties. Levy plays a valuable role in the offense as well, as one of the Eagles rotational running backs

In terms of inactives, tight end Spencer Witter will miss the game and is on the inactive list. He got hurt during last weekend's game against Pitt. 

Boston College takes on #23 Virginia Tech at 8pm on the ACC Network. Check out our full game coverage by clicking here. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Media gets injury report half hour before game. I’ll make sure you all know as soon I do.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

HUGE help to this defense, especially in run support. Any reports on any other members of the secondary out with injury or anyone playing injured?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. #23 Virginia Tech: Final Thoughts and Predictions

Final previews and predictions heading into Saturday's matchup against the Hokies

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. #23 Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Channel, Time, Streaming Info

A look at the upcoming game, including how to watch and listen

A.J. Black

by

BCMike22

Game Thread: Boston College vs. Pitt (4:00PM, ACCN)

Watch along as we discuss today's game between the Eagles and Panthers

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

It's Back to Business for BC Men's Basketball as Practice Kicks Off

The Eagles are looking to make a step forward this season as they begin practice this week.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Game Thread: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech (8:00PM, ACCN)

Our in game updates can be found here for tonight's game

A.J. Black

by

MAEagle

Boston College a Top School for DE/OLB Malachi Lawrence

A Kentucky OLB/DE has caught the attention of the Eagles, late in the cycle.

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin: Thursday Tidbits

Some BC news from Wednesday that we didn't get to feature on the site

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Five Questions Boston College Has to Answer Against Virginia Tech

What does Boston College have to do to defeat the Hokies?

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

The BC Bulletin Podcast Episode 5: The Pitt Thriller & Heading to VT

Our weekly episode of the BC Bulletin podcast has been dropped, make sure to follow and rate us on Apple podcasts or where ever you get your podcasts.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Against Virginia Tech, BC has Perfect Opportunity to Get Run Game Going

The rushing attack hasn't been effective this year, but this weekend's matchup could be it's best opportunity to get going

A.J. Black

by

nedsh