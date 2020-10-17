Deon Jones and Travis Levy Active Tonight

Boston College football reportedly will be getting two major contributors back today. Safety Deon Jones and running back Travis Levy have been cleared to return to the team.

Jones, a Maryland transfer, injured his elbow against Texas State, and has missed the past two games due to the injury. Earlier this week head coach Jeff Hafley said that he was hopeful that Jones would return this week. In the first game and a half, Jones had 11 tackles, and showed a real physical style at the safety position.

In the two games that Jones has missed, Hafley has played Mike Palmer, who has 17 tackles on the year. Palmer played well, but getting Deon Jones back will be a huge boost for the secondary.

Travis Levy who hurt his shoulder against UNC, will also return after missing last week. The senior running back missed last week against Pitt, as Jaelen Gill took over the kick and punt return duties. Levy plays a valuable role in the offense as well, as one of the Eagles rotational running backs

In terms of inactives, tight end Spencer Witter will miss the game and is on the inactive list. He got hurt during last weekend's game against Pitt.

Boston College takes on #23 Virginia Tech at 8pm on the ACC Network. Check out our full game coverage by clicking here.

