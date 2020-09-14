Boston College Depth Chart For Duke Game

Jeff Hafley released his first depth chart of the season on Monday. Below you can find out the players and who is starting and who the reserves are.

* The common theme to this year's depth chart is the "or". There is no reason for Jeff Hafley to tip his hand to Duke before this game. Make them game plan for anything and everything, because there is no film of the Eagles anywhere. Looking up and down the roster, almost every position has an "or". Nothing wrong with this approach, frustrating for those who want answers, but strategically it makes sense.

* No starting quarterback named. Again going back to my previous point, what does Hafley get from announcing this to the world? Have a private conversation with the Grosel and Jurkovec and let them know, but keep it out of the media.

* Sam Johnson is the third string. This is a testament to how much he has grown as a quarterback since a tough summer as a true freshman in 2019. The highlights we saw of him were impressive.

* Offensive line really took a different approach. Zion Johnson is moving from guard to tackle, while Petrula is moving from tackle to guard. Tyler Vrabel and Alec Lindstrom are at their predicted spots. The final guard role will be between Nate Emer and Christian Mahogany, but no Finn Dirstine listed anywhere on the charts.

* Three starting wide receivers are no surprise: Kobay White, Zay Flowers and Jaelen Gill. The name that did catch me off guard was Jehlani Galloway making the two deep. Hafley praised him to a Providence reporter last week, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise as it sounded like he had a strong summer. No Taji Johnson on the two deep.

* On the defensive side of the ball, the starting four linemen are Luc Bequette, Shitta Sillah, Marcus Valdez and Chibueze Onwuka. Bequette came right in and took that starting job, what is promising is that their depth looks solid. True freshman Cam Horsley did in fact make the two deep.

* BC is sticking with a traditional 4-3 defense. Thought they may have gone with a hybrid linebacker, but if you have John Lamot you use him. Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie were no brainers as starters.

* Every position in the secondary is an "or" so we aren't getting many answers there. Jahmin Muse as a potential starter was a bit of a surprise.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com