Projecting Boston College's 2021 Depth Chart (Offense)

Boston College summer camp is in full swing, and one of head coach Jeff Hafley's big themes is competition. He said last week at his press conference that he wants to see players compete for their jobs, as this will make every player earn their spot and the team improve. With three more weeks left before opening kickoff against Colgate, here is our projection for BC's two deep.

Quarterback

QB1: Phil Jurkovec

QB2: Dennis Grosel

Others: Daelen Menard, Matt Rueve, Andrew Landry, Emmett Morehead

No surprise that Phil Jurkovec is starting. The transfer is already racking up all sorts of preseason accolades, and the hype around the quarterback is sky high. Behind him is Grosel, a quarterback who could be one of the best backups in the ACC. Hopefully he won't have to start many games like he did in 2020, but if he does Grosel is a solid option.

Running Backs



HB1: Travis Levy

HB2: Patrick Garwo

HB3: Alec Sinkfield

Others: Xavier Coleman, Andre Hines, Javian Dayne, Peter Stehr, Jackson Treister

This is the depth chart coming out of camp, and without a doubt I think Levy will earn the start against UMass. Hafley and the locker room think the world of him, as a leader and a player. The coach said last week that he absolutely believes Levy could be a three down back. Garwo is returning from injury but I expect him to be plugged in at HB2, still a valuable role on the roster. Sinkfield could be the wildcard here, the West Virginia transfer might skyrocket up the depth chart, but I think it may be a few weeks into the season before he does that.

Wide Receivers

X1: CJ Lewis

X2: Kobay White

X3: Taji Johnson

Three good sized receivers near the end zone. Lewis is coming off a breakout year, while White is returning after a knee injury derailed what should have been his final year. Will be interesting to see how Frank Cignetti uses the pair.

F1: Jaelen Gill

F2: Jehlani Galloway

No change here.

Z1: Zay Flowers

Z2: Ethon Williams

Other Wide Receivers: Lewis Bond, Dante Reynolds, Ezechiel Tieide, Jaden Williams, Luke McLaughlin, Jacob Kraft

On Wednesday's ACC Road Trip, analyst Mark Herzlich said that the Eagles have their deepest WR room in the past twenty years.

Tight End

TE1: Trae Barry

TE2: Joey Luchetti

TE3: Spencer Witter

TE4: Charlie Gordinier

Other Options: Hans Lillis, Andrew Landry, Brendan Smith, Tommy Birmingham

Boston College went out and addressed a need this offseason getting one of the top tight ends in the transfer portal. Barry, an FCS All American, should give BC an elite target in the passing game. I expect Luchetti to be TE2, but honestly either of the next three could win it over the next week.

Offensive Line

LT T. Vrabel, LG: Z. Johnson, C. Alec Lindstrom, RG C. Mahogany RT B. Petrula

LT2 Conley, RT2 Ozzy Trapilo, C. Drew Kendall RG Finn Dirstine LG Blerim Rustemi

Other linemen who could come into play: Kevin Pyne, Kevin Cline, Illija Krajnovic, Nick Thomas, Otto Hess

While there has been some buzz around Conley possibly jumping up to the starting role, it would shock me if that happened. BC has their entire starting line returning, back in their original positions from 2019.

