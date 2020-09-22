SI.com
Grading the Boston College Offense vs. Duke

A.J. Black

Boston College started the season off strong with a convincing 26-6 win against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. The Eagles rode five turnovers, and 300 yards passing to give new head coach Jeff Hafley his first head coaching win. We’ve broken the game down in many ways, and now it’s time to hand out grades, beginning with the offense.

(Because of COVID-19 this evaluation was done using the network TV feed. There certainly were moments the video missed)

Coaching: A

Jeff Hafley and Frank Cignetti started the game off pretty vanilla, but if you have been listening to the coaches this wasn't a big surprise. They tried to keep things simple for new quarterback Phil Jurkovec, but for most of the first half, minus a strong first drive. However it was the adjustments after halftime that gets them the A. BC looked like a completely different team the second half. Cignetti allowed Jurkovec to do more with his arm, and they went away from the run game for the most part. 

Phil Jurkovec: A-

Stats: 17/23 300 yards, two touchdowns, interception

It was the tale of two halves for Jurkovec. While he had his moments in the first half, he was jittery, getting sacked five times. He calmed down and answered in the second half, throwing for over 150 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. He showed good touch on his passes, made better reads, and had some nice designed runs as well. You couldn't ask for a better answer from a first time starting quarterback. Now let's see if he can do that for an entire game. 

David Bailey: C

Stats: 18 rushes 51 yards, one touchdown. 1 reception 14 yards. 

The junior running back just couldn't get it going in this game. In the opening drive he had a nice catch and punched it in, but after that his effectiveness was pretty limited against Duke's defensive line. Some of this could be the offensive line getting hit hard early, but Bailey didn't appear to be able to shake tackles like he probably is capable of. 

Patrick Garwo: A-

Stats: 5 rushes 25 yards

Really liked what I saw out of Garwo in limited game action. Quick, powerful, he moved the ball to help seal the win in the fourth quarter. Should see more of him in the future. 

Offensive Line: C+

Just like Jurkovec this was a tale of two tapes. The first half was really tough for this group, who had a really hard time containing the Duke front. Jurkovec was getting hit consistently, while David Bailey couldn't find any room to run. However, they came alive in the second half, and really started to assert themselves by the end of the game.  The final eight minute drive really encapsulated how dominant this group can be. Some people have already been asking about moving the linemen back to the positions they played in 2019. Let's give them some more time, if they play like they did in the second half, they will be fine. 

Hunter Long: A

Stats: 7 catches 93 yards, touchdown

It was the breakout performance we have been waiting for out of Long. He had great chemistry with Jurkovec who found him in the end zone for a touchdown, and made an incredible one handed catch over the middle. Pro Football Focus rated him the top tight end in college football this week. 

Zay Flower: A+

Stats: 5 catches 163 yards, touchdown

We've talked about him numerous times on the site, but Flowers play justified the buzz that surrounded him this summer. The moves he made and the explosiveness he showed gives the impression that he could be in for a legendary season with the Eagles. 

Travis Levy: C-

5 rushes for 9 yards, 1 catch for 10 yards

Not a very effective game for the senior ball carrier

All Other Receivers: INC

Total: 3 catches, 21 yards

Ethon Williams, CJ Lewis and Jaelen Gill didn't hit the stat sheet enough to give them a grade. It seemed like the offense was rightfully focused on Long/Flowers, who Duke couldn't defend. However, after the game Jeff Hafley praised the group for their unselfish play blocking in the run and pass game. Kobay White missed the game due to a knee injury that is getting a second opinion. 

