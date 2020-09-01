Boston College vs. Duke Football: Kickoff Time and Television Announced

Boston College's opener against Duke has a kickoff time according to a press release by the school. The Eagles will face off against the Blue Devils at noon on September 19th in Durham, North Carolina. This game will be played in an empty stadium, with no fans. ACC Regional Sports Networks will carry the game with detailed information on specific channel listings to be announced the week of the game.

This is the eighth matchup between the two schools, with BC holding a 4-3 series edge historically. However the Blue Devils have a two game winning streak against the Eagles. In 2015 Duke won an ugly 9-7 ugly battle in Durham. And in 2010, BC lost a 20-19 game in Chestnut Hill that was decided on an missed 23 yard field goal by Nate Freese in the waning seconds of the game.

While this is the first game for the Eagles, this will be the second for Duke. They open the season on September 12th against Notre Dame.

The rest of the announced upcoming ACC schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com