Boston College vs. Duke: How To Watch

A.J. Black

On Saturday, September 19, Boston College opens the season against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke (0-1) played last Saturday against Notre Dame, and held their own in a 27-13 loss. This is the first game in the Jeff Hafley era at Boston College, as he looks to start off on the right foot with a win. Below you can find out how to listen and watch the game

When: Noon (ET)

Current Vegas Odds: Duke (-6.5, via BETNow)

Weather Forescast: Partly Cloudy, high of 64

Television: RSN ---Announcers Evan Lepler, Dave Archer, and Lyndsay Rowley

    Affiliates that will host the game:

  • NESN
  • YES
  • FoxSports Arizona, DetroitPlus, Midwest Plus, North, Prime Ticket, San Diego, South, Southwest, Sun, Wisconsin
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • ROOT Sports Northwest
  • Sportstime Ohio

Listen: Click here to Listen Live

WEEI 93.7 FM ---Jon Meterparel and Pete Cronan.
  (Both hosts will not be at the game due to COVID-19 restrictions). 

Follow along: 

        On Twitter:  @BostonCollegeSI ----our official site account
                             @AJBlack_BC----editor AJ Black's account
                             @BCFootball ----official account of BC Football
                             @ShawnKrest------Blue Devil Country Editor Shawn Krest
      On Facebook: BostonCollegeSI's Facebook Page
      On Instagram: BostonCollegeSI's Instagram Page

Podcast: Check out our official BC Bulletin podcast, now available on Apple Podcasts! Make sure to like and subscribe. 

Predictions: (Click here for our official prediction post)

Boston College needs to come out strong to overcome a tough Duke team that is led by an experienced coach in David Cutcliffe. The Eagles have been through a lot and have worked hard to get where they are, I think that Jeff Hafley will have them ready, and the defense will improve. Phil Jurkovec will make a handful of big throws to win the game for Boston College in a nail biter. Boston College 28 Duke 27.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

