Opening Line for Boston College and Duke Game

A.J. Black

On Saturday September 19, Boston College opens their season on the road against the Duke Blue Devils. According to the website www.betonline.ag, the Eagles will open as a six point underdog. According to another betting site, the over/under for this game is 50. 

Duke (0-1) battled hard against #10 Notre Dame on Saturday, keeping the game within one score until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Chase Brice looked impressive in their opener, throwing 20-37 for 259 yards, while also rushing for 20 yards and a touchdown. The defense did a good job bottling up quarterback Ian Book, who only accounted for one touchdown, but running back Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards with two touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. 

There are a lot of unknowns for the Eagles including the play of the quarterback and improvements on defense. Given those question marks this spread makes sense. But on the other, there is an argument that it isn't a good . There is no film on this team, Duke has to guess what BC is going to do, which puts them at a disadvantage. 

Here are some other spreads:

  UL Lafayette (-17) @ Georgia State

· Syracuse @ Pittsburgh (-20½)

· Navy @ Tulane (-7½)

· Tulsa @ Oklahoma State (-22)

· Houston @ Baylor (-7½)

· Appalachian State (-3) @ Marshall

· South Florida @ Notre Dame(-26½)

· Central Florida (-7½) @ Georgia Tech

· Appalachian State (-3½) @ Marshall

· Charlotte @ North Carolina (-26½) -

· Miami Florida @ Louisville (-1½)

· Troy (-3) @ Middle Tennessee State

· SMU (-14) @ North Texas

· Louisiana Tech @ Southern Miss (-3½)

· Texas State (-2) @ UL Monroe

· Wake Forest @ NC State (-3)

· Liberty @ Western Kentucky (-13½) 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

