Boston College headed to the Military Bowl

    • December 5, 2021
    Boston College Heading to Military Bowl

    The Eagles will take on the East Carolina Pirates
    The Boston College Eagles will head to the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland to play against the East Carolina Pirates. This will be Jeff Hafley’s first bowl game with Boston College, as they declined a bowl big last year despite being eligible with a 6-5 record.

    Boston College limped to the end of the season, losing their final two games. The Eagles were hammered with injuries on both sides of the ball down the stretch. A flu outbreak during the final week of the season further decimated the team. But now BC has a few weeks to recover and prepare for one final opportunity to secure a winning record.

    East Carolina finished the year at 7-5, fourth in the American Athletic Conference. The Pirates were on a hot streak to finish the year, winning four consecutive games before losing the season finale to playoff-bound AAC champion Cincinnati. In short, ECU had a pretty normal season, beating bad teams (Tulane, USF, Temple, Navy) and losing to good teams (South Carolina, UCF, Houston, Cincinnati). 

    The Military Bowl takes place on Monday, December 27th at 2:30 PM on ESPN. This game was not played last year due to the pandemic. In 2019, it featured North Carolina and Temple, with the Tar Heels emerging victorious by a score of 55-13. As of right now, this game is a pick 'em, according to the Action Network.

