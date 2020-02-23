Boston College Holds First Spring Practice Filled With New Energy And Positivity

A new era of Boston College football kicked off yesterday as the Eagles opened spring practice in the Fish Field House. There was a buzz amongst the new coaches and returning players, including new head coach Jeff Hafley “I could not wait for it. I have not really slept the last couple nights looking forward to it" he said. Veteran players like senior linebacker Max Richardson noticed a different energy when he walked in to practice.

The feel of the practice was much different, even though some of the drills were the same. As players entered the Field House they were greeted by the thumping bass of rapper Pop Smoke, and staff member Brandon Bishop announcing the drills and giving position groups areas to work on the PA. "Everyone is singing along and dancing" said junior cornerback Brandon Sebastian "everyone feeds off of that."

Once the practice began they started with some drills, and got moving in to their base offense and defense. "Worked on the fundamentals and techniques" Hafley told reporters "get a good base on everything". It was the first official time together for these coaches and players, and Hafley wanted to make sure that the players were comfortable, loose and having fun. "We're trying to establish the culture" he explained.

As the players started working on those base schemes and techniques there was a consensus on how it went. "It went smoother than I had anticipated" said senior wide receiver Kobay White. "It was a little sloppy at time, but we expected that" reported new transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

But Hafley and his coaches knew that would happen, this a new system they are installing and returning players are going to need to have hiccups. "Dont be afraid to go out there and make mistakes, go out there and have fun." Hafley explained "We'll correct it, and then hopefully we wont make those mistakes again."

For players like Richardson and Sebastian they already noticed a change in how the defense would play. Over the years they have gotten used to new wrinkles, as the Eagles went from Jim Reid to Bill Sheridan, but with Hafley it will be a whole new system. For veterans it's not only changing things they already know, but adding to their repertoire of tools they can use. Sebastian especially was excited because Hafley was a defensive back coach and can give their room a little extra knowledge.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jurkovec was grinning when he talked about what the weapons BC will have this year. "Wide receivers made some plays, the offensive line looked good" beamed the sophomore, and as he talked about the offensive scheme he said 'once we get them down, once we get them rolling they will be fun to watch".

With day one in the books, Hafley will look to continue to build on each day's lessons. Spring ball is a process, and he is excited for his first crack at working both sides of the ball. But after just one day, the new head coach felt good about how it went "Impressed by their work. Go out there and work hard, and play together." Hafley concluded. "Just makes everything so positive around here."