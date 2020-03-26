BCBulletin
BC Football Goes To Instagram To Show Off Quarantine Work Outs

A.J. Black

With spring football cancelled because of the outbreak of COVID-19 the team lost all of the training that went along with it. Jeff Hafley said last week that the team would have to be creative with their workout routines, and that coaches would be checking in with the players to tailor their plans.

Over the past twenty four hours BC Football has been blasting out some fun videos and Instagram and Twitter of the players getting in some rather unique workouts. 

To start off, cornerback Jason Maitre is doing some rather traditional weight work in his home gym/basement. 

As we get a little untraditional, we have highly recruited freshman offensive lineman Kevin Pyne doing squats with his german shepherd. That's a good 70-80 pound weight and a little extra bonding with man's best friend. 

Then we have an unknown player, using a flat screen TV to get some added weight for his lunges. If you don't have the weights at home, you use what you have. 

Here is linebacker Joe Sparacio using what he has around him to get his workout in. Moving a jeep certainly will activate a whole slew of muscle groups, and give an added burn. 

And to wrap it up there is senior linebacker Max Richardson, who provided not only tips for healthy living during COVID-19, but life coaching as well. Based on this video Richardson has a career outside of football if he wanted to pursue it. 

