Boston College Football COVID-19 Results Return, With One Positive

A.J. Black

Last Monday, Boston College football returned to campus, and according to Jeff Hafley they were planning on testing the team eight days later. The results came back from the testing on Thursday, with only one player testing positive. According to the school 93 players were tested, and 92 were cleared. The students name will remain anonymous due to medical privacy.

This is much better news than some programs like Clemson, Texas and Kansas State who all had huge numbers of positives after returning to campus. But this also falls into line with many Northern schools like Indiana who have had similar results to the Eagles.

From here, that one player will be isolated from the rest of the team until he is medically cleared. The rest of the team can continue with voluntary workouts once the end of the fourteen day quarantine ends. 

The school announced earlier that the following protocols will be in place "Among the new protocols in place include limited personnel in the facilities at all times, face coverings to be worn in all common areas and daily screening and temperature checks for staff and student-athletes. Increased cleaning and sanitizing measures will be in place as well for all facilities."

Coach Jeff Hafley also spoke about the school having extensive protocols for students who test positive to make sure that they, the team and the community remain safe. 

BC Bulletin will break down any updates as they are released.

