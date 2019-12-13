BC Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Boston College Planning Pep Rally For Monday?

A.J. Black

File this next story under juicy rumor mill information. According to a source close to this writer, Boston College band members have been informed that there will be a Pep Rally on Monday at the Yawkey Center. Now the alleged email didn't say anything about what the rally would be about, but it is strikingly close to when Boston College claims they will have their football coaching search wrapped up.  Could this pep rally be to introduce the new head coach?

I reached out to Boston College for clarification on this, but they had no comment. However, in my opinion where there is smoke there is fire, this seems like this could be the culmination of a long hiring process.  And to me if they are holding an event, this strikes me as bigger hire. I've heard all over the boards that BC has gone after established coaches, Football Scoop even said today that Jarmond has gone after a sitting head coach that "everyone in college football would take notice" if they hired.  (Though to be fair, the same article mentions Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo as a candidate, which was quickly dismissed by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic) 

What better to start turning heads than introducing this head coach with a rally? Or could it be someone like Jeff Hafley? Martin Jarmond certainly knows how to promote and to drive up excitement. I have a feeling we may start to get more nuggets leaked as the weekend creeps along. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Coaching Search: Where Is Boston College At?

A.J. Black

Looking at a coaching search that has been long with few leads

BC Commit Jah Joyner Being Courted By Multiple Schools

A.J. Black

Could the recruit be heading to Minnesota?

Takeaways From Steve Addazio Being Hired By Colorado State

A.J. Black

How does Steve Addazio's hire at Colorado State affect Boston College?

Report: Steve Addazio Hired By Colorado State

A.J. Black

BC's former head coach is going to the Rams

AJ Dillon Declares For NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

A.J. Black

AJ Dillon's career at Boston College is done as he declares for NFL draft

Boston College 71 Albany 52: Strong Second Half Propels Eagles

A.J. Black

After slow start Eagles take care of business against Great Danes

Boston College vs. Albany: Preview and Predictions

A.J. Black

Can the Eagles avoid the letdown after beating Notre Dame?

Birmingham Bowl Prep: Getting To Know The Cincinnati Bearcats

A.J. Black

What do you need to know about the Cincinnati Bearcats?

Pete Frates, Boston College Grad Who Brought Awareness To ALS Research Passes Away At Age 34

A.J. Black

Terrible loss for a great man who did so much

Quarterback Anthony Brown Enters Transfer Portal

A.J. Black

Anthony Brown looks to transfer