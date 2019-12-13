Boston College Planning Pep Rally For Monday?

File this next story under juicy rumor mill information. According to a source close to this writer, Boston College band members have been informed that there will be a Pep Rally on Monday at the Yawkey Center. Now the alleged email didn't say anything about what the rally would be about, but it is strikingly close to when Boston College claims they will have their football coaching search wrapped up. Could this pep rally be to introduce the new head coach?

I reached out to Boston College for clarification on this, but they had no comment. However, in my opinion where there is smoke there is fire, this seems like this could be the culmination of a long hiring process. And to me if they are holding an event, this strikes me as bigger hire. I've heard all over the boards that BC has gone after established coaches, Football Scoop even said today that Jarmond has gone after a sitting head coach that "everyone in college football would take notice" if they hired. (Though to be fair, the same article mentions Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo as a candidate, which was quickly dismissed by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic)

What better to start turning heads than introducing this head coach with a rally? Or could it be someone like Jeff Hafley? Martin Jarmond certainly knows how to promote and to drive up excitement. I have a feeling we may start to get more nuggets leaked as the weekend creeps along.