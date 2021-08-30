Tuesday's Tidbits With AJ (August 31, 2021)

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

We are back with another premium members only feature. Our Tuesday's Tidbits is a mix of recruiting news, football analysis and other takes you won't find anywhere else.

* In case you were wondering, Deon Jones was not on the depth chart because of a knee injury sustained in the Virginia game last season. Hafley has said that he hopes that he returns at some point this season. Guessing he won't be back until at least the Missouri game.

* It's just incredible to look at BC's recruiting on offense and see where they are going in the future. The Eagles are going to be stacked with weapons at wide receiver, running back, and tight end for the next few years. Jaden Williams, Taji Johnson, Lewis Bond and Joseph Griffin will be a heck of a wide receiver group. Xavier Coleman, CJ Clinkscales, Alex Broome, and Cam Barfield at running back with Charlie Gordinier, Matt Regan and Jeremiah Franklin at tight end. At this point the biggest concern has to be quarterback (if Phil Jurkovec leaves).

* Also I think the depth chart showcased what could be the future of the BC offensive line: Kevin Cline, Ozzy Trapilo, Drew Kendall, Jack Conley, and the returning Christian Mahogany all are in line to start next year. Very solid group right there.

* In case you missed it on Locked on Boston College, Sione Hala the four star defensive back/linebacker commit will be visiting Chestnut Hill for the Virginia Tech game. He also talked extensively about trying to get his teammates to come to BC as well.

* Have heard some concerns about the big boys up front on the defensive side of the ball. I don't think they are in as dire of shape as some may say. Nigel Tate, Kwan Williams will be factors sooner than later, along with Izaiah Henderson, Khris Banks and Cam Horsley. While the Eagles have an absolute defensive monster, Boubacar Traore, a four star defensive tackle coming in '23.

* When looking at Saturday's depth chart remember we are looking at an incomplete picture. While there may be questions like "Where is Ethon Williams?", remember the chart doesn't include an injury report. That could complete the picture, but unfortunately we have to wait until Saturday to report on that.

* Just want to go on record to say that I'm not a big fan of using Zay Flowers on punt returns. It's not as violent as a kick return, but I hate using your most valuable wide receiver on special teams like that, too big of an injury risk.

* On the basketball front, '22 Donald Hand Jr. is going to visit Boston College according to reports. The four star guard, still looks like an NC State lean, but don't count out the Eagles. A visit can change the complexion of a recruitment.