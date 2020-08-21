SI.com
Boston College Football Games To Be Without Fans if they Play in September

A.J. Black

Alumni Stadium will be empty for the month of September per a report by Boston College student newspaper The Heights. According to reporter Madeleine Romance, Assistant Athletic Director of Ticket Sales and Services Michael Ricci spoke at a webinar about the decision. The stadium will have to follow Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's mandate that prohibits crowds of more than 50 from gathering anywhere in the commonwealth. This ruling lasts until the end of September, and will also impact the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. 

As of this writing the Eagles do not have a game scheduled in September.  Boston College originally was scheduled to play MAC foe Ohio at home, but that game was cancelled after the Bobcat's conference cancelled the season. There have been rumors about potential replacements (Army, Temple), but Boston College has yet to fill that slot. 

This mandate will be reviewed near the end of September and could be extended to further months. 

Also according to the report, the school is looking at other options for students to watch the games live, as the on campus cable provider is Comcast who does not carry the ACC Network. They also are looking to find ways to keep students involved with the game including 

"BC Athletics is also looking into ways to keep game-day traditions alive and instill a sense of support and camaraderie among students, such as miniature bells that students can ring when the team scores a touchdown."

For general season ticket holders the school already has plans in place. Per the Boston College website they can do one of the following options:

  1. Convert your season ticket payment to a tax-deductible donation that supports all 31 varsity teams
  2. Apply your season ticket payments towards next year's season ticket costs
  3. Request a refund

Donations

  1. Convert your annual parking/donor-based seating gift to a fully tax-deductible, purely philanthropic contribution that supports all 31 varsity teams
  2. Apply your donations associated with parking or donor-based seating towards the 2021 season

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding attendance this upcoming season. 

